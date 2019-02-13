Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance

Dancer Relations captains, it’s almost time to head to the stage.

THON is just days away and soon enough, we’ll hear the ever-present line dance like clockwork throughout those 46 hours in the BJC. The line dance takes a year’s worth of memorable moments and breaks it down into the anthem of the dance marathon.

As in past years, we’ve kept track of all the happenings from Happy Valley to around the globe. Here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance:

Penn State Things

News

Royal wedding

Parkland, Pittsburgh shootings

March for our Lives

Hurricane Florence

California wildfires

#MeToo movement

North Korea-South Korea relations

Kavanaugh joins the Supreme Court

Diversity wins in midterm elections

Net neutrality expires

RIP Aretha Franklin, Stephen Hawking, Mac Miller, Stan Lee, George H.W. Bush

Thai soccer children rescued from cave

New England Patriots, Golden State Warriors win titles again

Boston Red Sox win World Series

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals finally win Stanley Cup

France wins World Cup

Serena Williams returns from pregnancy, U.S. Open controversy

Pop Culture

One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain

Queer Eye comes back

Cardi B, okurrt

Walmart Yodel boy (To be honest, he should just perform at THON.)

IHOP becomes IHOb

“In my feelings” challenge

Goodbye Toys R Us

Roseanne kicked off the air

10 year challenge

AirPods

Bird Box challenge

Black Panther

Incredibles 2

New Mary Poppins

Harry Potter turns 20

Songs/Dance Break

What did we miss? Comment below what else you think will make its way into the line dance this year!



