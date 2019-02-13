PSU news by
Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
2/13/19 4:00 am

Dancer Relations captains, it’s almost time to head to the stage.

THON is just days away and soon enough, we’ll hear the ever-present line dance like clockwork throughout those 46 hours in the BJC. The line dance takes a year’s worth of memorable moments and breaks it down into the anthem of the dance marathon.

As in past years, we’ve kept track of all the happenings from Happy Valley to around the globe. Here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance:

Penn State Things

News

  • Royal wedding
  • Parkland, Pittsburgh shootings
  • March for our Lives
  • Hurricane Florence
  • California wildfires
  • #MeToo movement
  • North Korea-South Korea relations
  • Kavanaugh joins the Supreme Court
  • Diversity wins in midterm elections
  • Net neutrality expires
  • RIP Aretha Franklin, Stephen Hawking, Mac Miller, Stan Lee, George H.W. Bush
  • Thai soccer children rescued from cave
  • New England Patriots, Golden State Warriors win titles again
  • Boston Red Sox win World Series
  • Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals finally win Stanley Cup
  • France wins World Cup
  • Serena Williams returns from pregnancy, U.S. Open controversy

Pop Culture

  • One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain
  • Queer Eye comes back
  • Cardi B, okurrt
  • Walmart Yodel boy (To be honest, he should just perform at THON.)
  • IHOP becomes IHOb
  • “In my feelings” challenge
  • Goodbye Toys R Us
  • Roseanne kicked off the air
  • 10 year challenge
  • AirPods
  • Bird Box challenge
  • Black Panther
  • Incredibles 2
  • New Mary Poppins
  • Harry Potter turns 20

Songs/Dance Break

What did we miss? Comment below what else you think will make its way into the line dance this year!

