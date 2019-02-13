Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance
Dancer Relations captains, it’s almost time to head to the stage.
THON is just days away and soon enough, we’ll hear the ever-present line dance like clockwork throughout those 46 hours in the BJC. The line dance takes a year’s worth of memorable moments and breaks it down into the anthem of the dance marathon.
As in past years, we’ve kept track of all the happenings from Happy Valley to around the globe. Here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance:
Penn State Things
- Bars closing and rebranding (Indigo, Darkhorse, and Skeller)
- Wrestling national title
- Hoops wins NIT
- Trace McSorley records
- Citrus Bowl
- Saquon Barkley gets drafted by Giants/rookie of the year
- State College shooting
- Snow days galore
- More high rises all over town
- Penn State’s anti-phishing emails
- Lion Shrine ear gets broken off
- Sustainability takes stand at Penn State (class gift)
- Homecoming switches to a gender-neutral court
News
- Royal wedding
- Parkland, Pittsburgh shootings
- March for our Lives
- Hurricane Florence
- California wildfires
- #MeToo movement
- North Korea-South Korea relations
- Kavanaugh joins the Supreme Court
- Diversity wins in midterm elections
- Net neutrality expires
- RIP Aretha Franklin, Stephen Hawking, Mac Miller, Stan Lee, George H.W. Bush
- Thai soccer children rescued from cave
- New England Patriots, Golden State Warriors win titles again
- Boston Red Sox win World Series
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals finally win Stanley Cup
- France wins World Cup
- Serena Williams returns from pregnancy, U.S. Open controversy
Pop Culture
- One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain
- Queer Eye comes back
- Cardi B, okurrt
- Walmart Yodel boy (To be honest, he should just perform at THON.)
- IHOP becomes IHOb
- “In my feelings” challenge
- Goodbye Toys R Us
- Roseanne kicked off the air
- 10 year challenge
- AirPods
- Bird Box challenge
- Black Panther
- Incredibles 2
- New Mary Poppins
- Harry Potter turns 20
Songs/Dance Break
- “Mo Bamba” — Sheck Wes
- “Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott feat. Drake
- “thank u, next” — Ariana Grande
- “God’s Plan” — Drake
- “One Kiss” — Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa
- “I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin
What did we miss? Comment below what else you think will make its way into the line dance this year!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Cancels Classes Again Amidst More Winter Havoc
Penn State announced that classes are canceled at the University Park campus for Tuesday, February 12.
46 Things To Look Forward To During Your First 46 Hours
We gathered up 46 things you can look forward to so you know what to expect from your emotions and THON events alike.
Send this to a friend
Comments