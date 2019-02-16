[Photo Story] Andy Grammer Makes It Good To Be Alive

THON 2019 started off with a bang Friday night when pop rock artist Andy Grammer made a surprise appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center. Grammer played for nearly an hour, featuring all of his main hits, such as “Honey, I’m Good” and “Fine By Me” as well as covers of a few Maroon 5 songs.

Relive his charming performance with photos of what it looked like up close from the floor.

Andy Grammer doing what he does best…keeping his head up.

Grammer truly does it all.

Don’t let this picture fool you. Grammer dabbled in a variety of genres on Friday, but Screamo wasn’t one of them.

Another Andy Grammer performance? We can certainly have another, but we probably should not.

Grammer’s talented band, namely the guitarist-turned-keyboardist on the right, brought a ton of energy to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Symbol of our Best knows a thing or two about performing.

A lion who can sing? And do one-armed push-ups? And wears a scarf?

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

