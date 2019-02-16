[Photo Story] Andy Grammer Makes It Good To Be Alive

THON 2019 started off with a bang Friday night when pop rock artist Andy Grammer made a surprise appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center. Grammer played for nearly an hour, featuring all of his main hits, such as “Honey, I’m Good” and “Fine By Me” as well as covers of a few Maroon 5 songs.
