How To Stay Fresh At THON

If there’s one thing you can count on experiencing during THON weekend, besides giant Greek letters and dancers standing for 46 hours, it’s the inescapable dryness of the BJC.

If you’ve spent long enough in the BJC this weekend, you’re likely starting to look as worn out as you feel. So we’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks to help you stay fresh and hydrated.

Take Several Trips To The Watering Holes (a.k.a. Water Fountains)

The best way to freshen up your outsides is to freshen up your insides as well — and the best way to do that is with water. Even though water bottles at the BJC are markedly overpriced and bringing full ones in is prohibited, spectators are still allowed to carry empty, reusable bottles with them inside.

Staying hydrated is good not only for your face but for your head as well. It can help ward off any headaches you might feel coming on and keep you awake as we approach the final stretch.



Bring Face Wash And/Or Make-Up Wipes

Whether you wear make-up or not, going more than 46 hours without washing your face is not a good look for your skin. It can lead to break outs, rashes, and a whole conglomeration of other things that you probably don’t want to see on your face.



Do yourself a favor and bring some face wash with you and freshen up in the bathrooms when you get a chance.

Moisturize Everything (Everything)

Just when you think you’ve moisturized enough, moisturize again, because you haven’t. Whether it’s with ChapStick or lotion, the dryness inside the BJC is inevitable and moisturizer helps to ease the pain.

Plus, repeating moisturizing cycles can serve as a distraction if you get bored in the stands. It’s something to focus on besides how tired your feet are getting.



Utilize The Glorious Magic Of Eye Drops

Staying awake for 46 hours in a confined, dry space does a number on your eyes. The redness that will start to consume them will make you look like a zombie, and they’ll likely start feeling itchy and uncomfortable.

A quick and simple fix to this problem is to squeeze eye drops into your eyes. And if you didn’t remember to bring a bottle of eye drops with you, someone in your section is bound to have them, so check around.



Apply And Re-Apply Deodorant

When large groups of people stand crowded together without showering for nearly two days, stinks and smells are bound to erupt. While you can’t shower in the BJC unless you try using the sink as a showerhead, you can apply deodorant.

During THON, deodorant is unarguably your best friend for the weekend. Much like with the moisturizer thing, be sure to apply early and often. There’s essentially no such thing as too much deodorant.

As we approach the final few hours here at THON 2019, be respectful of your neighbors in the stands and take care of your personal hygiene as much as possible.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.