Kids Dazzle In THON 2019 Fashion Show

The Four Diamonds kids got to strut their stuff on Saturday morning in the annual THON Kids Fashion Show. In an event only rivaled by Fashion Week, — the real one, in Paris, not that New York garbage — the children modeled all of the hottest looks for Spring and Summer 2019. Some of the looks will surely be imitated on the red carpet at the Oscars next week.

First on the catwalk, Ashlyn and Evan Brysiak came out dressed in their Sunday best — Eagles jerseys! Donning Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz jerseys, their look was complete with a huge “Fly Eagles Fly” banner.

Next, Angelica Zander modeled a care free Malibu-retiree look featuring a beautiful baby blue cardigan and a tan sun hat.

Then, McKenna Voss strutted her colorful skirt and bright rose gold jacket which may or may not have come from Rihanna’s closet.

Sticking to the Philadelphia sports theme, Daniel Testa came out representing the Sixers with his blue Ben Simmons jersey.

Mina Horan followed in a lovely blue t-shirt, black and orange tiger-striped tutu and leggings, and Nittany Lion ears. Her Pebbles-inspired outfit gets bonus points for performing the cutest “We Are” chant ever during her runway walk.

After the adorable chant, Carly Wilfong worked the stage in her bright green tutu, complemented by a matching lei and a tall white and pink beanie.

Keeping it old school, Elijah Schultz went with a proven winning combo: t-shirt, hat, and jeans.

Natalie Biancone strutted her flowing purple cape which proudly reads “Cancer Free” and features a bedazzled Four Diamonds emblem. She completed the look with a classy, sparkly black t-shirt that let her cape do all of the talking.

Connor Rowan followed, bringing a simple, grunge aesthetic with a cool graphic tee and grey sweats. Don’t be surprised when Kanye West steals this look for his next Yeezy Season.

Then, Ashley Fazekas slayed in her contrasting navy blue leggings with pink tutu look, accessorized with a glittery designer backpack.

Rockne Smith played it cool, rocking sunglasses and a fresh black and white camo t-shirt. Plus, he did some Fortnite dances, which perfectly fit his camouflage theme.

Devin Pulaski was next, putting her multi-color purple look on display. Her dazzling outfit was complete with a lavender tee, contrasting dark purple tutu, purply-blue leggings, and pink accents from her shoes and glittery mini top hat.

With a lack of formal wear in the show so far, Emily Robinson hoped to change that with her pretty black dress with elegant sparkly accents. She tied the look together with matching pale pink leggings, shoes, and a sweater.

The kids are strutting their stuff at the 2019 Kids Fashion Show! pic.twitter.com/Azm7VhYL3v — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 17, 2019

A football and gymnastics star, A’Niah Butler showed her Penn State spirit with her t-shirt and a blue and white tutu to match. She sprung a cartwheel into a split, and we’re sure Marcus Allen would approve of his close friend’s swag.

Katelyn Bernard spiced things up with her unique style. She rocked white leggings with a tutu, a yellow hat, lei, and light blue fairy wings to complete the look.

Then, Janae Wasser showed off her simple, THON-approved grunge look: a blue long sleeve with leggings. Ryan Arevalo followed suit with a Penn State tee and grey sweats.

Not to be out-dripped, Dylan Keister kept it cool in red pattern hoodie with his hood pulled over his snapback hat. He put his Floyd “Money” Mayweather-esque look on full display as he busted some Fortnite dance moves with his brother.

Taiven Schopf opted for a sportier look, donning a simple grey tee and black shorts as he ran across the stage, spiked a football, and finished with a Trace McSorley’s signature celebration.

AJ Bobby’s look came straight out of a comic book, as he repped a Spiderman onesie and made it rain glitter and silly string on stage.

Friend of the Disney Princesses, Morgan Smith wore a pretty pink princess dress and matching head band. There’s no surprise she carries herself with such elegance.

The power trio of Aailyah and Denni Nesbit and Lena Seger showed off their brightly colored tutus, and then, Aubrey Evans modeled her blue dress from her mom’s arms.

Shilo Crimmel took the stage in a stunning, rainbow-dotted skirt to complement her Lionettes THON t-shirt. Knowing the importance of accessories, she brought the look together with a lavender handbag and blue ears.

Last on the runway was Landon Knepp in a cool black and gold superman t-shirt with a THON ribbon in place of the traditional S. He completed the look with a hat, sunglasses, and socks with matching ribbons.

From start to finish, the crowd loved all of the kids’ outfits, so expect to see these fashion trends all over the BJC in THON 2020.

