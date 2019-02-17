PSU news by
THON

[Video] THON 2019 Pep Rally Ignites BJC

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
2/17/19 2:34 am

Pep Rally is always one of the marquee events of THON weekend, and the 2019 edition did anything but disappoint.

We got to see some history with men’s gymnastics three-peat for the title and the first-ever White Out. We also got to see some great competition between the best Penn State athletics has to offer and some heart-touching moments, as former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki surprised his friend, Four Diamonds child Landon Knepp, on stage.

Check out the highlights from this year’s event:

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

