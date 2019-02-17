[Video] THON 2019 Pep Rally Ignites BJC

Pep Rally is always one of the marquee events of THON weekend, and the 2019 edition did anything but disappoint.

We got to see some history with men’s gymnastics three-peat for the title and the first-ever White Out. We also got to see some great competition between the best Penn State athletics has to offer and some heart-touching moments, as former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki surprised his friend, Four Diamonds child Landon Knepp, on stage.

Check out the highlights from this year’s event:

