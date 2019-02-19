Downtown Bars Offer Deals & Specials For Dancers

After 46 hours of standing, dancers are being treated by local businesses downtown to some deals and perks for their dedication. There truly is no way to thank the dancers for all of their fundraising efforts and hard work, but these businesses are doing their best to try.

If you were one of the 707 dancers who took over the BJC’s floor this weekend, make sure you check out (and take advantage of) these deals.

The Phyrst

The Phyrst is offering all dancers free cover for the entire week as long as you wear your bracelet. It’s FTD (For The Dancers) baby!

Jax Bar & Kitchen

Jax is offering all dancers their choice of a free shareable, whether that be Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Margherita Flatbread, or Cheesesteak Wontons. Just make sure to show your dancer number and you’ll get that free shareable all week long.

Did we miss anything? Email us at [email protected] to get added to the list. Let's help our dancers can take advantage of every opportunity they can get for some free food or swag.



