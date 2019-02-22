Bagel Crust To Open Late Night After Spring Break
Carbs are the king of drunk food, and it appears Bagel Crust has finally come around to recognize that. The local chain will open for late night hours starting after spring break, according to an announcement on its Instagram page.
Bagel Crust is currently open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but starting Thursday, March 14, the shop will also be open from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. You still won’t be able to satisfy your craving for a rainbow bagel between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The post doesn’t specify which locations the new hours will be available at, but it’s safe to assume you can satisfy your cream cheese addiction on Calder Way at the very least. The chain also announced in January that it’s working on a new Beaver Ave. location, which is expected to open this semester as well.
