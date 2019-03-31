PSU news by
THON Announces 2020 Executive Committee

via Twitter
By Elissa Hill
3/31/19 8:28 pm

THON 2019 is only a month or so behind us, but the organization is already preparing for its next fundraising year and THON Weekend 2020.

Executive Director Regina Duesler, who was named only a few weeks ago, completed her first major task as THON announced its incoming leadership Sunday evening.

The THON 2020 Executive Committee includes:

  • Communications Director Olivia Galow
  • Dancer Relations Director Taylor Muzinic
  • Alumni Engagement Director Eddie Issertell
  • Development Director Katie Solomon
  • Entertainment Director Darren Stauffer
  • Family Relations Director Luke Mallon
  • Finance Director Hannah Denk
  • Hospitality Director Ryan Humbert
  • Merchandise Director Alex Thomas
  • OPPerations Director Zack Vliet
  • Public Relations Director Dan Mele
  • Event Safety Director Nicole Mathias
  • Fundraising Safety Director Rebecca Aloi
  • Special Events Director Emily Dalo
  • Supply Logistics Director Bailey Hakala
  • Technology Director Dan Herliny

Congratulations to all those selected!

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

