THON Announces 2020 Executive Committee
THON 2019 is only a month or so behind us, but the organization is already preparing for its next fundraising year and THON Weekend 2020.
Executive Director Regina Duesler, who was named only a few weeks ago, completed her first major task as THON announced its incoming leadership Sunday evening.
The THON 2020 Executive Committee includes:
- Communications Director Olivia Galow
- Dancer Relations Director Taylor Muzinic
- Alumni Engagement Director Eddie Issertell
- Development Director Katie Solomon
- Entertainment Director Darren Stauffer
- Family Relations Director Luke Mallon
- Finance Director Hannah Denk
- Hospitality Director Ryan Humbert
- Merchandise Director Alex Thomas
- OPPerations Director Zack Vliet
- Public Relations Director Dan Mele
- Event Safety Director Nicole Mathias
- Fundraising Safety Director Rebecca Aloi
- Special Events Director Emily Dalo
- Supply Logistics Director Bailey Hakala
- Technology Director Dan Herliny
Congratulations to all those selected!
