THON Announces 2020 Executive Committee

THON 2019 is only a month or so behind us, but the organization is already preparing for its next fundraising year and THON Weekend 2020.

Executive Director Regina Duesler, who was named only a few weeks ago, completed her first major task as THON announced its incoming leadership Sunday evening.

The THON 2020 Executive Committee includes:

Communications Director Olivia Galow

Dancer Relations Director Taylor Muzinic

Alumni Engagement Director Eddie Issertell

Development Director Katie Solomon

Entertainment Director Darren Stauffer

Family Relations Director Luke Mallon

Finance Director Hannah Denk

Hospitality Director Ryan Humbert

Merchandise Director Alex Thomas

OPPerations Director Zack Vliet

Public Relations Director Dan Mele

Event Safety Director Nicole Mathias

Fundraising Safety Director Rebecca Aloi

Special Events Director Emily Dalo

Supply Logistics Director Bailey Hakala

Technology Director Dan Herliny

Congratulations to all those selected!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Grouplove To Headline Movin’ On 2019 Rock band Grouplove will headline the end-of-year music festival, while Bryce Vine, Snakehips, and A$AP Ferg will all also perform.