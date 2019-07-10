PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Saquon Barkley Wins 2019 Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
7/10/19 8:17 pm

You’d better clear some more room on the trophy shelf, Saquon.

Saquon Barkley won his first ESPY award Wednesday night when he was named 2019’s Best Breakthrough Athlete. Award winners have been selected via fan vote since 2004, and Penn State fans certainly showed up to help out No. 26.

The former Penn State running back beat out Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, and reigning US Open champ Naomi Osaka to win the ESPY.

Barkley’s nomination for the award followed a stellar rookie campaign with the New York Giants in which he eclipsed more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, scored 15 total touchdowns, and earned a spot in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

This is hardly the first accolade the Coplay, PA, native has received in the past year. Barkley took the NFL by storm in his rookie season and beat out Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to win the NFL’s and Associated Press’ 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year awards.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

State College Sheetz Adds Bitcoin ATM

Bitcoin, make it rain!

College Of IST Developers Create Mobile Arts Fest Scavenger Hunt

A new app developed by IST researchers allows visitors to participate in a mobile scavenger hunt through photos and captions.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend