Saquon Barkley Wins 2019 Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award

You’d better clear some more room on the trophy shelf, Saquon.

Saquon Barkley won his first ESPY award Wednesday night when he was named 2019’s Best Breakthrough Athlete. Award winners have been selected via fan vote since 2004, and Penn State fans certainly showed up to help out No. 26.

NFL Offensive ROY, Pro Bowler and now the #ESPYS Breakthrough Player of the Year!



It’s been a good year for Saquon Barkley.



( @CENTURY21) pic.twitter.com/ZFo1NIo9Ko — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019

The former Penn State running back beat out Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, and reigning US Open champ Naomi Osaka to win the ESPY.

Barkley’s nomination for the award followed a stellar rookie campaign with the New York Giants in which he eclipsed more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, scored 15 total touchdowns, and earned a spot in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

This is hardly the first accolade the Coplay, PA, native has received in the past year. Barkley took the NFL by storm in his rookie season and beat out Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to win the NFL’s and Associated Press’ 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year awards.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]