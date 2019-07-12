Your Guide To Arts Fest Attire
Finally, the greatest Penn State holiday of the year is finally upon us. It’s Arts Fest season, baby.
The annual festival is comprised of every Penn Stater’s three favorite things: daylonging, nice weather, and Happy Valley. While the festival is technically supposed to be a way to celebrate local art in the heart of Pennsylvania, most students will be lucky if they catch a glimpse of the art over the weekend.
Unfortunately, partying at Penn State in the summer means taking out clothes you’d never be able to pull off during the never-ending State College winters. Dressing for Arts Fest is a whole different ball game. So if you need some tips and tricks, check out this guide.
Girls
High-Waisted Jean Shorts
Whether you’re rocking that summer body or not, high-waisted shorts are a great way to beat the heat and look cute. Plus, not only are they slimming, but they look great with any crop top.
Funky Jeans
No one can go wrong with denim, so if you don’t mind the added layer, consider packing a pair along with you. Whether they’re ripped, two-toned, patched, or just left alone, jeans can transform a simple top into an adorable outfit all by themselves.
Neon/Bright Crop Tops
There’s no better way to show off a summer tan than with bright clothing. Colors pop and compliment a summer shine in a way few other clothing shades can do. Plus, neon’s the new “it” color, so what better way if there to fit in with the trends.
Chunky White Shoes
Similar to the colorful crop top suggestion, chunky white shoes can also compliment summer tans and make colors pop. As long as you avoid the mud, chunky white shoes are a great way to fit in with the summer vibe this weekend.
Anything you want
It is hot girl summer after all, ladies.
Guys
Jerseys (without sweatshirts)
You know how the saying goes — suns out, guns out. Take those basketball jerseys out of the closet, boys and show off your guns.
