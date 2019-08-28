Late-Night Food Stop Chick 2 To Replace Mamma Mia’s

There’s a new late-night (read: drunk) food stop in State College, and it involves a whole lot of chicken and New York-style street food.

Chick 2 is taking the place of what was previously Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant on College Avenue, which closed its doors in April for good. However, the food Chick 2 is bringing to the marketplace of downtown grub isn’t something we’ve never seen before.

Green Bowl owner Pan has been running Chick 2 as a subsidiary within the Green Bowl restaurant for the past two years. According to Pan, the Chick 2 menu options did so well on GrubHub that it inspired him to open up a new location downtown.

Consequently, the New York-style street food will no longer be offered as an option on the Green Bowl menu, but rather under the Chick 2 menu instead.

“I try to keep the price low, but also give them a lot of chicken and rice,” Pan said. “No matter what the situation, people can have that simple and traditional food.”

Pan hopes to open the doors of Chick 2 this Thursday, August 29. Location hours will run from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday – Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday – Saturday.

About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

