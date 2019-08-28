Late-Night Food Stop Chick 2 To Replace Mamma Mia’s
There’s a new late-night (read: drunk) food stop in State College, and it involves a whole lot of chicken and New York-style street food.
Chick 2 is taking the place of what was previously Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant on College Avenue, which closed its doors in April for good. However, the food Chick 2 is bringing to the marketplace of downtown grub isn’t something we’ve never seen before.
Green Bowl owner Pan has been running Chick 2 as a subsidiary within the Green Bowl restaurant for the past two years. According to Pan, the Chick 2 menu options did so well on GrubHub that it inspired him to open up a new location downtown.
Consequently, the New York-style street food will no longer be offered as an option on the Green Bowl menu, but rather under the Chick 2 menu instead.
“I try to keep the price low, but also give them a lot of chicken and rice,” Pan said. “No matter what the situation, people can have that simple and traditional food.”
Pan hopes to open the doors of Chick 2 this Thursday, August 29. Location hours will run from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday – Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday – Saturday.
