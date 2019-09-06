Downtown Starbucks Locations Now Accepting LionCash+

Living off-campus can be difficult when you’re trying to find locations downtown that accept LionCash+ — especially if you’re on the hunt for a caffeine fix. Thankfully, two downtown State College Starbucks locations are now accepting LionCash+ as a form of payment.

Two locations, one on West College Ave. and the other on South Garner Street, began accepting LionCash+ during the summer.

Currently, the official list of merchants found at idcard.psu.edu has not been updated to reflect the recent change. However, both downtown Starbucks have signs displayed in their windows stating that they now accept the currency.

Neither location will offer student discounts to those using LionCash+, unfortunately.

Whether or not you use LionCash+ yourself, purchasing the good sludge has now become easier for students across campus.

