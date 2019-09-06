Downtown Starbucks Locations Now Accepting LionCash+
Living off-campus can be difficult when
Two locations, one on West College Ave. and the other on South Garner Street, began accepting LionCash+ during the summer.
Currently, the official list of merchants found at idcard.psu.edu has not been updated to reflect the recent change. However, both downtown Starbucks have signs displayed in their windows stating that they now accept the currency.
Neither location will offer student discounts to those using LionCash+, unfortunately.
Whether or not you use LionCash+ yourself, purchasing the good sludge has now become easier for students across campus.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Previewing The Enemy: Buffalo Bulls
The defending MAC Eastern Division Champion is coming off a 10-4 season, but it lost starting quarterback Tyree Jackson, star linebacker Khalil Hodges, and other key contributors from last year’s team.
Students Share Experiences With Confusing New Mobile Ticket Procedures
Surprisingly, more than 80% of student respondents said they had been able to download tickets to their mobile wallet.
Send this to a friend
Comments