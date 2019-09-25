Stormy Daniels To Host ‘Portnoy Party’ At Champs Downtown…No, Really

The ongoing feud between Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications dean Marie Hardin has taken a new turn: Champs Downtown is holding a “Portnoy Party” to #BringPortnoyToPSU on Wednesday night…and Stormy Daniels is the host.

Yes, this is real life.

There will be no cover at Champs for the event. Various specials including half-priced happy hour from 10 p.m. to midnight, dollar tacos from 9 p.m. to midnight, and $3 White Claws all day.

“We just want to have a fun night,” manager Dante Lucchesi said. “We saw this thing with Dave Portnoy, and we wanted to raise the awareness. We want this to become a thing and get him here. He seems to be onboard, and we’re hoping if enough Penn Staters join in, Penn State will be onboard.”

The party comes during a week that’s already included Hardin being quoted in an NBC article about Barstool’s “persistence of traditional masculinity in sports culture,” a response from Portnoy on Fox News in defense of his organization, a public challenge to a debate from him, and a tirade of angry Stoolies commenting on Hardin’s Instagram.

Daniels, a former porn star best known for her alleged controversial affair with President Donald Trump, will be on hand throughout the night and is expected to take the mic at one point during the party. She is the latest celebrity to drop by the bar, following in the footsteps of the Jonas Brothers , Sheck Wes, and Logic. In addition to the specials, Lucchesi said there will be banners and cutouts of Portnoy throughout the bar and to expect a few additional surprises and features throughout the night.

The intended result? A showdown between Hardin and Portnoy at Champs Downtown.

“We are not taking sides but we want to see a debate happen, This has potential to be a fun event,” Lucchesi said. “We 100% want to host the debate.”

