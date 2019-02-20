Sheck Wes To Perform At Champs After Travis Scott Concert

We asked it when Sheck Wes was announced as the opener for Travis Scott’s concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, and we’ll ask it again: Is there anything better than the sound of “Mo Bamba” in Happy Valley?



After he opens for Scott’s Astroworld Tour, rapper Sheck Wes will perform at Champs Downtown on Tuesday, February 26, the bar announced Wednesday night.

The performance is branded as the “Official Astroworld Afterparty Hosted By Sheck Wes.” Champs’ Twitter account said more information about the show is on the way.

Wes is the latest act to make a pitstop at Champs while in town. Previously, Joe Jonas performed at the bar following after his 2017 THONcert, while Logic did so last spring after his Movin’ On set was canceled due to lightning. During his impromptu performance, Logic debuted a song that was recently officially released.

Scott and Kanye West discovered and signed Wes to their record labels under the umbrella of Interscope last winter. Wes appeared in “No Bystanders,” which was featured on Scott’s Astrowrold album — although he’s best known for “Mo Bamba,” which reached as high as No. 6 on the USBillboard Hot 100 last year.

Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen memorably played the iconic and catchy song repeatedly down the stretch of Penn State’s dramatic game against Iowa this past season. He also played it after the final whistle, when players jumped into the student section before singing the alma mater.

Pure energy from Penn State and the student section after hanging on for the win against Iowa. pic.twitter.com/LQJUYYp4lx — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 27, 2018

Many weren’t sure if the BJC would survive Wes performing “Mo Bamba,” so there’s no telling what it’ll do to Champs when a few Dirty Sprites are thrown into the mix.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Movin’ On Bans All Bottles, Bags From 2019 Festival In an effort to maintain its standing as an alcohol and substance-free event, Movin’ On has banned all bottles and bags from festival grounds.