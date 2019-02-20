Sheck Wes To Perform At Champs After Travis Scott Concert
We asked it when Sheck Wes was announced as the opener for Travis Scott’s concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, and we’ll ask it again: Is there anything better than the sound of “Mo Bamba” in Happy Valley?
After he opens for Scott’s Astroworld Tour, rapper Sheck Wes will perform at Champs Downtown on Tuesday, February 26, the bar announced Wednesday night.
The performance is branded as the “Official Astroworld Afterparty Hosted By Sheck Wes.” Champs’ Twitter account said more information about the show is on the way.
Wes is the latest act to make a pitstop at Champs while in town. Previously, Joe Jonas performed at the bar following after his 2017 THONcert, while Logic did so last spring after his Movin’ On set was canceled due to lightning. During his impromptu performance, Logic debuted a song that was recently officially released.
Scott and Kanye West discovered and signed Wes to their record labels under the umbrella of Interscope last winter. Wes appeared in “No Bystanders,” which was featured on Scott’s Astrowrold album — although he’s best known for “Mo Bamba,” which reached as high as No. 6 on the USBillboard Hot 100 last year.
Beaver Stadium Music Man PJ Mullen memorably played the iconic and catchy song repeatedly down the stretch of Penn State’s dramatic game against Iowa this past season. He also played it after the final whistle, when players jumped into the student section before singing the alma mater.
Many weren’t sure if the BJC would survive Wes performing “Mo Bamba,” so there’s no telling what it’ll do to Champs when a few Dirty Sprites are thrown into the mix.
