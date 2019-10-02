Kris Petersen Named Associate Athletics Director For Strategic Communications

Penn State football communication director Kris Petersen has been named the university’s new associate athletics director for strategic communications, athletic director Sandy Barbour announced Wednesday.

Congratulations to our own Kris Petersen ( @GoPSUKris) on becoming Penn State Athletics' new Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications!



: https://t.co/y4rUVwGqft#WeAre pic.twitter.com/r66ngXSxBS — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 2, 2019

“I’m ecstatic that Kris will be leading our ever-important Strategic Communications unit moving forward,” Barbour said in a statement. “She possesses all the skills and expertise of a successful 21st-century communicator, she’s a strong and compassionate leader, and a dedicated Penn Stater. I’m looking forward to great things from Penn State Strategic Communications.”

In her new role, Petersen will oversee the communication strategies for 31 of Penn State’s athletic teams.

For the past five seasons, Petersen has managed the daily operations of James Franklin’s team and staff. Her responsibilities included organizing interviews, features, media requests, and working on the television show, “Unrivaled: The Penn State Football Story.”

Before working as the football communications director, Peterson lead the Penn State Lady Lions’ communications efforts for nine years.

Petersen succeeds former Associate Athletics Director Jeff Nelson, who announced his retirement from the position in July.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Sarah Baumann Sarah is a sophomore studying Health Policy & Administration. She is a proud resident of Bethlehem, PA. You can usually find her sitting in the S Zone at football games or supporting the Portland Timbers, Liverpool FC and the U.S. National Teams. If you ever want to hear about the time she played cornhole with Trace McSorley or met Saquon at homecoming let her know. If you want to know more email her at [email protected] and follow her on insta @skbaumann

From Chocolate Cupcakes And A Forest Fire To Forever: A Professorial Penn State Love Story While he may not have received his preferred gift at his 30th birthday party, anthropology professor Kirk French did receive something else.