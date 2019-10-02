Kris Petersen Named Associate Athletics Director For Strategic Communications
Penn State football communication director Kris Petersen has been named the university’s new associate athletics director for strategic communications, athletic director Sandy Barbour announced Wednesday.
“I’m ecstatic that Kris will be leading our ever-important Strategic Communications unit moving forward,” Barbour said in a statement. “She possesses all the skills and expertise of a successful 21st-century communicator, she’s a strong and compassionate leader, and a dedicated Penn Stater. I’m looking forward to great things from Penn State Strategic Communications.”
In her new role, Petersen will oversee the communication strategies for 31 of Penn State’s athletic teams.
For the past five seasons, Petersen has managed the daily operations of James Franklin’s team and staff. Her responsibilities included organizing interviews, features, media requests, and working on the television show, “Unrivaled: The Penn State Football Story.”
Before working as the football communications director, Peterson lead the Penn State Lady Lions’ communications efforts for nine years.
Petersen succeeds former Associate Athletics Director Jeff Nelson, who announced his retirement from the position in July.
