Best Out-Of-Context Screengrabs From Penn State On HBO’s ’24/7 College Football’

The premiere of Penn State football’s episode on HBO’s “24/7 College Football” was a live billboard for James Franklin, his program, and its family values. It also made for plenty of memeable screengrabs featuring dance parties, team meetings, and one expensive trip to The Field where Robert Windsor ordered three beer-battered fish sandwiches.

Here are some of our favorites. Full disclosure: about 90% of these pictures are of James Franklin, shirtless Dwight Galt, and Antonio Shelton.

I was going to make a joke about how fitting it is to watch a game taking place at Maryland Stadium, while taking out the trash, but this might as well be a commercial for a mobile streaming app, as opposed to a sequence showing how dedicated Penn State fans are to their team.

Thought Kliff Kingsbury’s practice dance-off was iconic? James Franklin dancing and singing to “Celebration” is the video you didn’t know you needed to see.

Speaking of dancing, this team LOVES to get down with it…

Case dismissed. Bring in the dancing intern.

Every day with Penn State football brings something new. Sometimes, it’s a shirtless strength and conditioning coach.

The best part about the HBO special was getting an inside look at the inner workings of Penn State football. Here, we see that the coaching staff has a thing for Bruce Springsteen and the team’s workout playlist features plenty of DaBaby.

Remember when Micah Parsons tweeted from the locker room after being ejected for targeting?

Wild Dogs’ gotta eat!

We told you. We’re an Antonio Shelton blog now.

Just kidding. We continue to stan Ice God Jake Zembiec.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Iowa Our staff knows that Kinnick Stadium is a tough place to play, but is confident that the Nittany Lions will escape with a victory.