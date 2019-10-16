Have The Blue Band Perform At Champs, Dammit
Last week, it came to my attention that Iowa has one of, if not the coolest, Friday night pregame traditions in all of college football, Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band drag their brasses out to the bars and play sloppy renditions of fight songs, as their peers feed them pitchers.
If those trumpet-tootin’ corn boys and gals out can put on an electric show like that in a crappy bar in Iowa, just imagine what the Blue Band could do at — say, Champs?
It certainly seems like a cool scene and a great way to kick off the weekend, as opposed to anything on Friday nights in Happy Valley. I want to see Penn State’s Blue Band ingesting Dirty Sprites in between notes of “Fight On, State.”
Now, we know that My Hero Zero shines on Friday nights at Champs, and we aren’t telling Jason O to go anywhere. But if Champs had the Blue Band open for the transcendent cover band on game weekends, Penn State could top Iowa yet again…for the seventh time in a row.
Actually, Champs, which has developed a track record for exceeding what’s seen as normal for a college bar, could take it one step further. Considering how the bar already goes all out for away football games by blasting the game over the speakers and having a DJ provide the “true stadium experience,” how about we cancel all that jazz and just have the Blue Band provide its own in-game entertainment just like at Beaver Stadium?
I mean, come on, Champs. How can you advertise a “true stadium experience” without the G-D Blue Band in the first place?
Just imagine how electric a packed Champs crowd would be when the Blue Band blasts “Fight On State” after each touchdown and progressively worse as the game goes on and the band gets increasingly intoxicated. Joe Jonas could even guest star as the drum major.
This is the future of bar entertainment.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
College GameDay To Set Up Shop On HUB Lawn
College GameDay will move to the HUB lawn after spending the past two White Out weekends on Old Main lawn.
Sam Ficken Stickin’ It Out In NFL And Shining With Jets
Sam Ficken’s winding football journey has taken him from Indiana to New York with several stops in between. Now, as a Jet, he’s finally settled down in a consistent role.
Send this to a friend
Comments