Have The Blue Band Perform At Champs, Dammit

Last week, it came to my attention that Iowa has one of, if not the coolest, Friday night pregame traditions in all of college football, Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band drag their brasses out to the bars and play sloppy renditions of fight songs, as their peers feed them pitchers.

If those trumpet-tootin’ corn boys and gals out can put on an electric show like that in a crappy bar in Iowa, just imagine what the Blue Band could do at — say, Champs?

It certainly seems like a cool scene and a great way to kick off the weekend, as opposed to anything on Friday nights in Happy Valley. I want to see Penn State’s Blue Band ingesting Dirty Sprites in between notes of “Fight On, State.”

The Iowa marching band going to the party bars Friday night before every home game and playing fight songs while their fellow students hand them pitchers of beer is the best gameday tradition in the Big Ten, and it might not be close. pic.twitter.com/b7HXjUqhER — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) October 12, 2019

Now, we know that My Hero Zero shines on Friday nights at Champs, and we aren’t telling Jason O to go anywhere. But if Champs had the Blue Band open for the transcendent cover band on game weekends, Penn State could top Iowa yet again…for the seventh time in a row.

Actually, Champs, which has developed a track record for exceeding what’s seen as normal for a college bar, could take it one step further. Considering how the bar already goes all out for away football games by blasting the game over the speakers and having a DJ provide the “true stadium experience,” how about we cancel all that jazz and just have the Blue Band provide its own in-game entertainment just like at Beaver Stadium?

I mean, come on, Champs. How can you advertise a “true stadium experience” without the G-D Blue Band in the first place?

Just imagine how electric a packed Champs crowd would be when the Blue Band blasts “Fight On State” after each touchdown and progressively worse as the game goes on and the band gets increasingly intoxicated. Joe Jonas could even guest star as the drum major.

This is the future of bar entertainment.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]

