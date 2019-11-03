Penn State Women’s Soccer Seals Big Ten Semifinal Spot With 2-0 Win Over Iowa

Penn State women’s soccer (13-6-1, 9-3-0 Big Ten) defeated Iowa (15-4-1, 7-4-1 Big Ten) Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal match.

Payton Linnehan’s long-range half-volley in the first half gave Penn State the lead, and the Nittany Lions never looked back, scoring a second and preserving the shutout with lockdown defense.

How It Happened

Ally Schlegel came close to opening the scoring for the Nittany Lions in the fourth minute, slotting a shot into the corner of Claire Graves’ net. However, she was ruled offside. Iowa was able to sneak a cross just past the left post several minutes later, but Penn State was able clear.

Iowa made quick advances into the Penn State half in the 11th minute, allowing Natalie Winters to send a volley over the cross bar. Schlegel found her second offsides call of the match in the 17th minute. Clearly hungry for a goal, she was able to run onto a ball from Sam Coffey, who pushed through the backline but put just too much weight on her pass.

In the 20th minute Payton Linnehan took a long shot from outside of the box about 25 yards out from the goal, bouncing a bar-down shot off the turf just behind the line. Her fifth goal of her freshman season was confirmed via VAR, and put the Nittany Lions up 1-0.

Here's a look at Peyton Linnehan's goal that gave the Nittany Lions their first goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/U7i1aoG0B7 — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 3, 2019

Iowa earned a free kick in the 24th minute after a foul from Tagliaferri. Riley Whitaker took the kick from just outside of the box. Her shot went sailing towards the goal mouth, but was just bumped over the bar by Dennis.

Penn State’s Coffey took a corner in 35th minute, sending the ball into the box towards the head of Kaleigh Riehl, who nodded the ball into the path of Rachel Wasserman. Wasserman quickly fired the ball off into the right corner of the net, doubling Penn State’s lead. This was also Wasserman’s first goal of the season, and gave the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Looking back at Rachel Wasserman's goal to give PSU a two-goal lead! pic.twitter.com/MKpgL2cvfk — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 3, 2019

Schlegel was given a yellow card in the 54th minute of the match after she collided with Graves, who slid to claim the ball.

In the 55th minute Schlegel was on the hunt again, but Iowa defender Sara Wheaton pulled her down and earned a yellow card of her own. Iowa took a corner kick in the 65th minute, sending it dangerously close to the goal. But, Dennis was just able to knock it past the goal and preserve the shutout.

Wasserman broke through Iowa’s backline on the counter attack, going one-on-one with a defender and taking a running shot that just missed the left corner in the 70th minute.

In the last 10 minutes of the match, the Hawkeyes seemed to surrender to the Nittany Lions, showing no sense of urgency to put points on the board. Penn State closed out the match with solid defense and professional possession, sealing a 2-0 win and a spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Player of the Match

Rachel Wasserman|Sophomore|Forward

Wasserman’s first goal of the season was a brilliant finish from a corner kick to seal Penn State’s 2-0 win. She was dangerous going forward, attacking Iowa’s backline with confidence and speed.

What’s Next?

Penn State heads to the Big 10 semifinals to face the winner of the Wisconsin vs. Purdue game in Piscataway, NJ on Friday Nov., 8. The game time is to be announced.

