Freshmen Offered Free Admission To Penn State Hoops vs. Bucknell
Freshmen have the opportunity to climb for free this Tuesday, November 19. Penn State men’s basketball is offering free admission to first-year students who attend the team’s game against a talented mid-major in Bucknell at 6:30 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The news was teased yesterday in Beaver Stadium during the football team’s matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers and was confirmed earlier today.
After a big win Thursday against the Georgetown Hoyas, Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to see the product that some, like Andy Katz, have pegged as making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Details are still cloudy on what will be needed for the free entry, but the combination of free admission and free food make this opportunity to save meal points toward the end of the semester almost impossible for freshmen to pass up.
While watching a game of shooty hoops is fun, watching a game of free shooty hoops is even better.
