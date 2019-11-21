Larry Johnson Auctioning Off Trophies From Famous 2002 Season

You can own a piece of Penn State football history, but it’ll cost at least a few thousand dollars.

Former star running back Larry Johnson is auctioning off the trophies from his famous Larry2K 2002 season, according to listings on Goldin Auctions. That season, he ran for 2,087 yards, scored three touchdowns, and won the Doak Walker Running Back of the Year Award, Maxwell Player of the Year Award, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award — but not the Heisman.

Johnson listed all three trophies he won in the auction, with bids ranging from $1,500 to $2,750 at the time of writing. As of Thursday morning, Johnson’s Walter Camp Award had the highest starting bid of the three, while the other two had comparable starting bids.

All three trophies come with signed letters of authenticity from Johnson. There didn’t seem to be any other Walker, Maxwell, or Camp trophies listed — although plenty of championship rings.

The trophies are listed as part of Goldin’s holiday auction, which ends December 7.

