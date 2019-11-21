University Health Services Confirms Three Mumps Cases At Penn State

Three cases of mumps have been confirmed at Penn State, University Health Services (UHS) reported Thursday morning.

The affected students are being kept in isolation, while the UHS staff is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine who has been in close contact with the three students.

This is the second time this year that a mumps outbreak has been reported on campus. In April, two students had confirmed cases of the mumps, while outbreaks of the disease were also reported in spring 2017 and 2018 as well.

Mumps is an infectious disease spread through saliva and respiratory secretions. People with mumps are considered infectious from two days before swelling through five days after the swelling starts.

Students who experience mumps-like symptoms, which include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline, headache, fever, and cold-like symptoms, are encouraged to schedule an appointment with UHS or call the Advice Nurse at (814) 863-4463.

More information about mumps, its symptoms, and vaccinations against the disease can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Sean Clifford Received Death Threats After Penn State Football’s Game Against Minnesota “It’s kind of sad to see how some fans get. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and tough-to-read messages.”