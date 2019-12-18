Penn State Releases ‘We Are 101’ Video
If Be a Part From the Start just didn’t do it for you and you were still wondering how to correctly exclaim “We Are Penn State!” the university released a new video on Wednesday to demonstrate the meaning behind its storied cheer.
Although it didn’t explain that if you yell more than three “We Are’s,” 107,000 people will tar and feather you, the video went through the key components of a proper cheer: It can happen anywhere at any time, should foster a culture of respect, and can make friends of anyone.
In the video, a student teaching a course on how to yell “We Are” takes viewers through these three requirements while students giving campus tours, eating Creamery ice cream, and meeting in the grocery store illustrate her points. The video ends with President Eric Barron interrupting the class to say, “Say it loud. Speak it boldly. Take your Penn State pride home with you wherever you are this season.”
Although the video’s sentiment seemed to reflect it, it wasn’t clear if this “We Are” tutorial was the university’s annual end-of-year/holiday greeting video. The video wasn’t marked as such, and the Nittany Lion’s Twitter account tweeted earlier Wednesday that the video would be released tomorrow.
We’ll have to wait and see if we get another video of the Symbol of Our Best making snow angels at Pegula Ice Arena and raiding President Barron’s office.
