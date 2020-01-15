Power Ranking State College Karaoke

There’s no denying that karaoke is a fan favorite. It gives anyone — no matter the level of singing ability — the opportunity to live out their pop star dreams and sing on stage.

Given State College’s location in middle-of-nowhere Pennsylvania, it might seem like an unlikely home for a karaoke scene. However, that is simply not the case.

There are a plethora of karaoke opportunities in the area, so much so, that we decided to rank them from worst to best.

No. 5 CEO Karaoke

CEO Karaoke is perhaps one of the lesser-known karaoke spots. It’s located out of a town, just a short drive off North Atherton, but the entire joint is dedicated to karaoke.

Groups can reserve spots and sing the night away to their heart’s content. However, the prices CEO Karaoke charges for group reservations are likely a bit out of most student’s budget range.

Another common complaint the spot faces is its limited music selection. It doesn’t keep as up-to-date or stock the same number of songs as many of the other places around town. Plus, a lot of the songs they do have are pretty cliché.

The price of CEO Karaoke, along with its distance out of town, and limited selection places it at the bottom of our list

No. 4: Icy Snow

Much like with CEO Karaoke, Icy Snow is a place dedicated solely to the craft of karaoke. Located on West College, Icy Snow offers guests the opportunity to book group parties to rent out rooms.

Unfortunately, Icy Snow’s music selection is a bit outdated and the cost to book a room is pricey. The fact that it’s located right downtown does play in its favor since students don’t need a car to access it. But if you’re looking for a place to dedicate solely to your karaoke desires, Icy Snow is the place to be.

No. 3: Saloon

Coming in at number three is the bar, Saloon. One of the main things that Saloon has going for it — along with the remaining two karaoke joints — is that it is a bar. While karaoke isn’t its main attraction, it does have karaoke nights on Mondays and occasionally will have country karaoke nights on Thursdays.

When you mix Monkey Boys with karaoke, things are bound to get rowdy — and what’s more fun than that? Saloon also often has props available for bar patrons to perform with when they get up on stage.

The one knock to Saloon’s karaoke night is the fact that the bar rarely pulls in a large crowd. So, when you’re up on stage, you often have to rely on your friends to hype you up. If you’re only out with one or two people, that’s not often an ideal situation.

No. 2: The Brewery

The Brewery is one of State College’s lesser-known spots. The bar is, for all intents and purposes, a dive bar, but that’s part of the fun.

Despite its shabby outside, the place is surprisingly spacious inside. The song selection is vast and the music ranges from ’00s pop to country to ’70s rock. A lot of the karaoke-ers are pretty talented too, which makes the night even more fun.

Unfortunately, the Brewery has only one night dedicated to karaoke, but if you’re looking to go out on a Sunday it is the place to be.

No. 1: Gaffeoke

This ranking simply wouldn’t be complete without a shoutout to the Gaff’s signature Wednesday night tradition, “Gaffeoke.” When you combine this infamous night with the Gaff’s fantastic happy hour deals — yeah, I’m talking $6 liquor pitchers and $3 tallboys — there is nothing better.

Plus, the Gaff stage is unlike any other. It serves some weird ’80s vibes that are surprisingly perfect for karaoke nights. Karaoke-ers singing talents range from borderline professional to absolutely dreadful, but the mix adds a little bit of flavor to the night.

