New WRs Coach Updates Wardrobe During Epic Florida Recruiting Trip

via Taylor Stubblefield
By Anthony Colucci
1/24/20 4:01 am

There’s going to be a comedy written about Sean Spencer, Ja’Juan Seider, and Taylor Stubblefield’s wild adventures recruiting in Florida one day.

As Spencer and Seider get to know their new co-worker on their trip through the Sunshine State in search of the next great Nittany Lions, the “Three Best Friends That Anyone Could Have,” or Bad Boys as they’re known these days, have already made for plenty of memorable moments.

For one, it presented fans with this awesome video:

Also, apparently Seider has the ~in~ with Miami’s hip-hop elite.

But most interestingly, this trip has created a fun offseason storyline to follow: the bildungsroman of the Taylor Stubblefield belt game.

While recruiting wide receiver commit Parker Washington earlier in the week, Stubblefield was pictured wearing a belt from his former employer, Miami. You can spot the recognizable “The U” logo under his Penn State jacket and polo.

Two days after fans from both his previous and new employer called him out for the faux pas, Stubblefield appears to have updated his wardrobe a bit, much to Penn Staters’ delight. He tweeted a picture of three new belts on Thursday night, so it appears he will no longer be subliminally exposing recruits to Miami. Before Thursday, Coach Stubbs was faced with the predicament of doing that or his pants falling down in front of players with whom he was supposed to be making a good impression.

But while we’re talking about the Canes…

Penn State has already introduced its own take on Miami’s turnover chain. How about Stubblefield takes it one step further and gets James Franklin to make a handsome, blinged-out chipmunk logo belt part of his gameday fit?

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

