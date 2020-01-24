New WRs Coach Updates Wardrobe During Epic Florida Recruiting Trip
There’s going to be a comedy written about Sean Spencer, Ja’Juan Seider, and Taylor Stubblefield’s wild adventures recruiting in Florida one day.
As Spencer and Seider get to know their new co-worker on their trip through the Sunshine State in search of the next great Nittany Lions, the “Three Best Friends That Anyone Could Have,” or Bad Boys as they’re known these days, have already made for plenty of memorable moments.
For one, it presented fans with this awesome video:
Also, apparently Seider has the ~in~ with Miami’s hip-hop elite.
But most interestingly, this trip has created a fun offseason storyline to follow: the bildungsroman of the Taylor Stubblefield belt game.
While recruiting wide receiver commit Parker Washington earlier in the week, Stubblefield was pictured wearing a belt from his former employer, Miami. You can spot the recognizable “The U” logo under his Penn State jacket and polo.
Two days after fans from both his previous and new employer called him out for the faux pas, Stubblefield appears to have updated his wardrobe a bit, much to Penn Staters’ delight. He tweeted a picture of three new belts on Thursday night, so it appears he will no longer be subliminally exposing recruits to Miami. Before Thursday, Coach Stubbs was faced with the predicament of doing that or his pants falling down in front of players with whom he was supposed to be making a good impression.
But while we’re talking about the Canes…
Penn State has already introduced its own take on Miami’s turnover chain. How about Stubblefield takes it one step further and gets James Franklin to make a handsome, blinged-out chipmunk logo belt part of his gameday fit?
