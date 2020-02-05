Penn State Roommates Embark On Pong Table Business Venture

There are three certainties in this world: death, taxes, and pong tables at college parties.

Recently, a group of Penn State roommates decided to embark on a little business venture involving the later by selling decoratively designed pong tables to fellow students. Lucero Figueroa, Marissa Massini, Allison Riley, and Maura Stokarski have known each other since high school, but all ended up attending Penn State and moving in together earlier this year.

The group hails from southeastern Pennsylvania, and met though dance as young children. Despite studying different majors — from psychology to early childhood education to nursing — the group bonds through their mutual appreciation of the creative arts.

However, they’re still pretty new to the pong table decorating business, having only completed their first table this summer. As soon-to-be roommates, they wanted one for their brand-new apartment with which to entertain guests. Surprisingly, the little venture went better than expected.

“We ended up getting a lot of compliments and positive feedback,” said Lucero. “We find it very therapeutic and genuinely have a good time spending time together and being creative.”

For awhile, they just accepted the compliments as flattery, but soon, they realized they could make money off the designs. So, they decided to start selling their pong tables early last month.

They find most of their ideas on Pinterest, but cater to college students’ interests. The very first table they designed included Penn State-themed decor, classic staples from their hometown, and a variety of pop-culture references.

One of the cool things about Elevated Surfaces, the business’s namesake, is that they’ll make any design the customer wants.

“For our customers, they get to customize their own table. We are open to any ideas,” Lucero said.

Elevated Surfaces is currently taking orders. The tables take about 3-4 days to make, but they’re certainly worth the wait. If you’re interested in purchasing one yourself, check out their Instagram to place an order.

