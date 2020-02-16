Three-Star Offensive Lineman Nate Bruce Decommits From Penn State

Penn State football lost a verbal pledge in its 2021 recruiting class when three-star offensive lineman Nate Bruce decommitted from the program on Sunday morning.

Although his recruitment is open once again, Penn State will once again remain the Harrisburg High School standout’s top choice, according to a statement released by Bruce on Twitter.

Please respect my decision … pic.twitter.com/uEPSkrjOvA — Nathanial Bruce (@nathanial_152) February 16, 2020

“I want to take my time and really contemplate my other options,” Bruce said on Twitter. “Penn State is one of the greatest & always will be. … This is a tough decision but it’s a smart decision.”

Bruce, who checks in at 6’4″ and weighs 320 pounds, initially made his verbal pledge to James Franklin’s program over White Out weekend back in October. He doesn’t have a huge offer list, but it does include schools like Virginia Tech, Toledo, and Rutgers, among others. Bruce took unofficial visits to Happy Valley for Penn State’s games against Purdue and Indiana on October 5 and November 16, respectively, and he was also one of nearly 150 unofficial visitors in town for the Nittany Lions’ White Out win over Michigan.

Former Penn State football offensive line coach Matt Limegrover played a big role in recruiting Bruce prior to his official pledge. Limegrover and Franklin were in attendance to watch Bruce and Harrisburg take on the State High Little Lions before Penn State’s win over Purdue on October 5.

The Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2021 is off to a very slow start by the program’s standards. Bruce’s decommitment means that just two 2021 prospects — three-star tight end Nick Elksnis and fellow three-star Liam Clifford — are currently committed to the program. There’s obviously a long way to go before this cycle comes to a close, and NCAA teams aren’t allowed to host recruits on visits for the remainder of February thanks to the current recruiting dead period.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]