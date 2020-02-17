OS Reviews: Pablo’s Chicken

Still mourning the loss of My My Chicken? Well, we’ve got good news for you. A new chicken place, Pablo’s Chicken, has recently opened, and it’s a little closer to home.

Located on East Calder Way near Pita Cabana and Bagel Crust, Pablo’s serves fried chicken and a variety of chicken sandwiches and sides.

We sent a few of our staffers over to check it out. Here’s what they had to say:

Andy Mollenauer

I was very satisfied with my experience at Pablo’s. From the food itself to the ambience and the staff, this place is excellent. I ordered the “Honey I’m Home,” which is a crispy chicken sandwich with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and honey mustard. The chicken was lightly fried and breaded to perfection, melting right in my mouth with each juicy bite. My only complaint is that they kind of skimped on the honey mustard, but, other than that, this was the perfect choice to order off the menu.

Jim Ciminelli

The “Feisty Bites” were a great meal to order, coming with potato slices, a side of your choice, and a drink. The chicken was crispy and warm, even after taking the bus back to East Halls, which took 20 minutes. The bites themselves weren’t too spicy, so if you don’t do well with hot foods, but still enjoy some mild spice, this is a prime choice.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more kick, Pablo’s offers dips so there’s something there for everyone. The potato slices were fresh, and were especially good dipped in the mac ‘n cheese, which is one of the sides they offer. Overall I would give the food an 8/10, it’s a solid choice for a quick bite, and I will definitely be returning for more mac ‘n cheese soon.

William Humphrey

I’d give Pablo’s Chicken a solid 7/10. I got the sliders, popcorn chicken, mac ‘n cheese, and the flat fries. Altogether, I thought the quality of the food was good and I certainly got what I paid for. The fries were definitely the best part of the meal because I had never tried anything quite like them. The mac and cheese could have been better and I would’ve liked a dipping sauce or something for the fries and chicken.

Jim Davidson

Pablo’s has all the makings of a more varied Chick-Fil-A — complete with red lettering and a logo that looks nearly indistinguishable. I ordered the Pablo’s Deluxe. This sandwich has all the ingredients I was looking for — pickles, lettuce, sauce, and the like — but I found the chicken to be too heavily breaded and the cheese to just be slapped on the top. Everything seemed fresh and tasted fine, but I was hoping for more. Pablo’s staff is incredibly friendly, and the food was ready fairly quickly.

Pablo’s menu is varied but has all the staples of a quality fried chicken joint, and will provide excellent comfort food in cold weather. I enjoyed the chandeliers and the atmosphere, but the following slogan confused me:

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

THON 101: A Freshman’s Guide To Preparing For Your First THON With THON coming up this weekend, if this is your first time in the stands FTK, you may have a question or two.