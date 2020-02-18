Staff Picks: Which Penn State Team Should Take Part In ‘Trick Shot Tuesday’ Next?

Ah, Trick Shot Tuesday: the latest sensation sweeping the nation — and by “the nation,” of course, we mean our Twitter timelines on Tuesday afternoons.

Two Penn State sports teams — women’s volleyball and men’s soccer — have traded back-and-forth clips of their players performing highlight reel-worthy trick shots with their respective equipment.

Men’s soccer got things started by impressively kicking a soccer ball into a trashcan while practicing in Holuba Hall and subsequently challenged women’s volleyball to a trickshot of its own.

Trick Shot Tuesday courtesy of @alexstevenson57 & Peter Mangione



This time we’re challenging @PennStateVBALL to show us what they’ve got!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/VD9Icvz9c9 — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) February 4, 2020

The girls followed suit by hitting a volleyball around with nearly every limb and eventually sinking it through a Rec Hall basketball hoop for an easy two points.

Now, the question remains: Which team should perform their very own trick shot next? Here’s what some of our resident trick shot enthusiasts had to say:

Otis Lyons: The Delco Special

John Harrar has proven himself on the court this year, and now it’s time for the King of Delco to bring his sharpshooting prowess to golf.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Harrar has to graduate from getting consistent buckets. I recommend the big man start from the second tier of the Bryce Jordan Center (a tribute to the fact that he’s one of the reasons the curtain is no longer consistently down for basketball games) with a tee placed in Pat Chambers’ mouth.

Chambers, of course, would be laying down, hoping that Delaware County’s finest has a nice, clean swing. Harrar’s goal? Get buckets. Shouldn’t be too hard. If he needs to brainstorm, I’d recommend a few viewings of Happy Gilmore. That guy knows what’s up.

Anthony Fiset: Épées & Sabers & Foils, Oh My!

Everyone seems to forget that Division I fencing exists, so a viral trick shot would be huge for the brand. I can only begin to imagine the possibilities when the épées, sabers, and foils get together and perform some crazy theatrics with their fencing swords. The resulting video would pack the seats in the Rec Hall, White Building, or wherever the hell fencing meets are these days.

Mikey Mandarino: Evan Barratt Shooting From The Top Of The Roar Zone

Penn State hockey should get in on Trick Shot Tuesday by sending Evan Barratt all the way to the top of The Roar Zone and having him shoot pucks at a mini-goal at the opposite end of the ice. One of Pegula Ice Arena’s shining architectural achievements is the fact that its student section is as steep as code allows, which is supposed to make opposing goaltenders feel like they have 1,000 students right on top of them and build a formidable wall to support Penn State’s goalies.

On top of the atmospheric advantages provided by The Roar Zone, it’d be awesome to see Penn State’s star center try and shoot pucks into a small goal on the opposite goal line. Barratt has excellent puck skills (some of which have made it onto SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays), but I don’t think this trick shot would be a cakewalk for the Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect.

The only logistical problem I see with this is the netting above the end boards, but removing and reinstalling that would shouldn’t be that much of a headache. Let’s make it happen, boys.

Ryen Gailey: A Blast From Jordan Stout’s Rocket Leg

What better trick shot is there than our Penn State football’s very own Jordan Stout kicking a football high from the outside Beaver Stadium and landing it in a bucket at the 50-yard line? Stout’s impressive jumbotron hit while practicing for the Cotton Bowl certainly proved he can get some height, and what better way to show off his talent than back in Happy Valley on his home field? After all, we all know that dude is packing a cannon.

Matt DiSanto: Women’s Volleyball 2: Electric Boogaloo

I’ll be honest: All I need in life is to see my favorite team keep pumping out trick shots. Women’s volleyball really impressed me with its first installment of Trick Shot Tuesday, but I need more. Naturally, the first way to step up the team’s game would be to involve its best player: Russ Rose.

In my hypothetical trick shot, I imagine Rose, the unanimous all-time college volleyball G.O.A.T., suiting up in knee pads, a sweatband, and short-shorts, ready to receive a pass from outside hitter Jonni Parker. She’d do so using her trademark thunderous jump serve, which Rose would receive and volley to a few other players to get a rhythm going. Once he’s in position, Rose would gear up and deliver a booming hit, sending the volleyball into a far-away Rec Hall basketball hoop for a nothing-but-net swish. A man can dream, can’t he?

