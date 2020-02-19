Wolf Administration To Host Census Discussion With Second Lady of Pennsylvania In Freeman Auditorium
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will host a census discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium. The discussion will feature Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman and focus on reminding Pennsylvanians of the importance of being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.
State College mayor Ron Filippelli, Penn State Provost Nick Jones, representatives from the United Way, Penn State students, and local officials will also be there for the panel discussion to help spread the message. Admission is free and open to the public.
Representation and federal funding are decided as a result of the U.S. Census, as it interprets increases, decreases, and other changes in the community’s demographics every ten years. Most households should expect to receive their Census invitation in the mail by April 1, 2020. The invitation can be responded to by mail, phone, or online.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
How Have Orgs Adapted To THON’s New Fundraising Restrictions?
As THON weekend approaches, a fundraising year like no other in THON history wraps up.
The Penn State Hockey Player Poll: Peyton Jones’ Fear Of Elevators, Blake Gober’s Style, & More
We promise that we didn’t set out to pick on Connor MacEachern, who “won” the most votes in three different categories.
Send this to a friend
Comments