Wolf Administration To Host Census Discussion With Second Lady of Pennsylvania In Freeman Auditorium

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Jarod Kutz
2/19/20 4:03 am

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will host a census discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium. The discussion will feature Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman and focus on reminding Pennsylvanians of the importance of being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.

State College mayor Ron Filippelli, Penn State Provost Nick Jones, representatives from the United Way, Penn State students, and local officials will also be there for the panel discussion to help spread the message. Admission is free and open to the public.

Representation and federal funding are decided as a result of the U.S. Census, as it interprets increases, decreases, and other changes in the community’s demographics every ten years. Most households should expect to receive their Census invitation in the mail by April 1, 2020. The invitation can be responded to by mail, phone, or online.

Jarod Kutz

Jarod Kutz is a junior majoring in public relations and minoring in business. Growing up 45 minutes away in Altoona, he knew Penn State was going to be his destination after high school. You can find Jarod watching his favorite sports teams (Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or Indianapolis Colts ~ don't ask him how), eating Chipotle, or scrolling through social media. Follow @kutz53 on Twitter or shoot him an email at [email protected]

