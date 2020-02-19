Wolf Administration To Host Census Discussion With Second Lady of Pennsylvania In Freeman Auditorium

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will host a census discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium. The discussion will feature Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman and focus on reminding Pennsylvanians of the importance of being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.

State College mayor Ron Filippelli, Penn State Provost Nick Jones, representatives from the United Way, Penn State students, and local officials will also be there for the panel discussion to help spread the message. Admission is free and open to the public.

Representation and federal funding are decided as a result of the U.S. Census, as it interprets increases, decreases, and other changes in the community’s demographics every ten years. Most households should expect to receive their Census invitation in the mail by April 1, 2020. The invitation can be responded to by mail, phone, or online.

