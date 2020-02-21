Your Guide To THON 2020 Merchandise (P.S. It’s Pretty Great)

While you’re in the BJC for 46 hours this weekend, you’ll likely run into some free time. What better way to spend that free time than unloading a little dough and checking out the THON 2020 merchandise?

Most organizations order their own org-specific merch pre-THON to rock out in the BJC with, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop there. This year’s theme is “Journey Together” and several of the merchandise designs embody that theme in some pretty cools ways.

We took some time to look through all of the THON swag to provide you with a little guide on what to expect. Without further ado, here’s your THON 2020 merchandise guide:

Sweatshirts, Long-Sleeves, & Tees

No matter the temperature inside the BJC, there’s something at one of the merch stands for you. From sweatshirts to tees, they have it all.

A personal favorite of mine this year is the cream-colored sweatshirt with “THON” printed across the front in white lettering (pictured in the upper-right corner).

“Journey Together” Themed Tees and Hats

Unlike the previous THON stand, this one is more theme-centric. A lot of the designs on these merch items feature the “Journey Together” logo printed on a variety of different backgrounds.

Plus, the hats featured here will certainly come in handy Sunday afternoon when your hair looks like it’s been through the wringer after 46 hours. The winter beanies will also come in handy during your chilly walks back and forth to and from the BJC.

If you’re not in the BJC this weekend, have no fear, you can still grab the merch they’re offering. Check out the THON store to make a purchase.

