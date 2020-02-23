While You Were Sleeping: What You Missed Overnight At THON 2020 Part Two
If you were at home making the most of your last sleep shift or are THONing from afar, good morning.
Here’s what you missed at the BJC.
Mario vs. Luigi Crowd Race
Although it came down to the wire, Luigi edged out his brother Mario for the win.
DJ Dosk Bumped Some Classic Hits
Penn State alum DJ Dylan Doskicz kept the BJC rockin’ with mixes of “Zombie Nation,” “Dirty Little Secret,” “Right Now,” and “You Found Me.” Former “The Voice” contestant Matthew Schuler, joined Dosk on stage to sing a remix of “Breaking Free.”
Water Social
Dancers remained hydrated overnight.
ANOTHER Crowd Race: Pony Edition
Blue Horse took the early lead, but Pink Horse capitalized on a late slip and came out on top.
Vision to None’s Electric Performance
Vision to None strayed from the weekend’s other cover band performances with a set that lasted over an hour. The band even broke out some screamo sound to keep things moving in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Slides of Strength
Baby powder filled the air as dancers slid into Sunday.
Spectator Games
Here are a few time-passing games to fill the lulls between between performances and events:
