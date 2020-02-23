While You Were Sleeping: What You Missed Overnight At THON 2020 Part Two

If you were at home making the most of your last sleep shift or are THONing from afar, good morning.

Here’s what you missed at the BJC.

Mario vs. Luigi Crowd Race

Although it came down to the wire, Luigi edged out his brother Mario for the win.

DJ Dosk Bumped Some Classic Hits

Penn State alum DJ Dylan Doskicz kept the BJC rockin’ with mixes of “Zombie Nation,” “Dirty Little Secret,” “Right Now,” and “You Found Me.” Former “The Voice” contestant Matthew Schuler, joined Dosk on stage to sing a remix of “Breaking Free.”

Water Social

I have one question for you: ARE YOU READY, FOR A THON, WATER, SOCIALLLLLLLLLLLLL?? — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 23, 2020

Dancers remained hydrated overnight.

ANOTHER Crowd Race: Pony Edition

Image: Mikey Mandarino

Blue Horse took the early lead, but Pink Horse capitalized on a late slip and came out on top.

Vision to None’s Electric Performance

Vision to None strayed from the weekend’s other cover band performances with a set that lasted over an hour. The band even broke out some screamo sound to keep things moving in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Slides of Strength

Image: Sammy Stevens

Baby powder filled the air as dancers slid into Sunday.

Spectator Games

Here are a few time-passing games to fill the lulls between between performances and events:

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jarod Kutz Jarod Kutz is a junior majoring in public relations and minoring in business. Growing up 45 minutes away in Altoona, he knew Penn State was going to be his destination after high school. You can find Jarod watching his favorite sports teams (Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or Indianapolis Colts ~ don't ask him how), eating Chipotle, or scrolling through social media. Follow @kutz53 on Twitter or shoot him an email at [email protected]