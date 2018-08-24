PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

Locust Lane Brewery To Sell Two Beers In State College

Jason Cartwright
By Emma Dieter
8/24/18 11:32 am

It’s been a little over a year since alumni Jason Cartwright, Tom Arnold, and Bryan Brockson opened their Penn State-themed brewery fittingly named after the street their old fraternity house, Delta Upsilon, is located on. And as one might expect of anything involving Penn State and beer, Locust Lane Brewery has been a smashing success.

In fact, their craft brews have become so popular that as of Friday, August 17, two of their beers are being distributed here in the State College area.

The trio signed an agreement with W.R. Hickey so that Locust Lane beer will now be available in Sheetz, Weis, Wegmans, McLanahan’s Downtown, Pickles, and Champs Downtown.

Though the actual brewery (located in Malvern, PA) has ten taps, as well as seasonal and test batch brews, they’ve only launched two beers into the State College market for now. Their hope is to slowly expand their presence as demand for their brews grows.

The two beers, Game Day IPA and Three Ton Citra IPA, are available in both cans and on draft.

Three Tun Citra IPA
Game Day IPA

The Game Day IPA is a smooth, unfiltered drink with grapefruit and bright melon flavor, whereas the Three Tun Citra is a West Coast Style, crisp, clean Citra Hopped IPA with abundant grapefruit and citrus flavors.

According to Cartwright, the trio have learned a lot over the past 16 months of operation about what it takes to run a brewery and it’s been hard work. But in the end, the success of their venture has been a dream come true.

“To see the process through to fruition and now offer our beer to customers in State College is truly, truly surreal,” Cartwright said. “The thought of alums, family, friends, and even my own daughter (a current PSU student) ordering a Locust Lane Game Day IPA in Pickles or Champs Downtown or McLanahans while cheering on PSU is absolutely crazy.”

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Chase Berger Named Sixth Captain In Penn State Hockey History

Senior defenseman Kevin Kerr and junior winger Brandon Biro will serve as the team’s alternate captains this season.

Penn State Men’s Soccer Will Rely On Experienced Defense, Enlivened Forwards Under Cook

Police Arrested Teen, Looking For Another In Death Of Incoming Track Athlete Kristian Marche

Lady Lions Take In Culture, Get Needed Game Preparation During Spain Tour

Big Ten Releases Men’s And Women’s Basketball Schedules

Student Life

[Photo Story] A First Glimpse At The Beautiful (And Infuriating) East Halls Renovations

Gone are the days of cramped communal bathrooms and wooden-clad dorms. Take a look at how first-year students will be living living in style from now on.

Freshman 101: How To Not Look Like A Freshman

Movin’ On Teases ‘Movin’ In’ Announcement

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Judge Dismisses Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Again In Beta Theta Pi Case

Judge Carmine Prestia bound over just hazing charges against six former brothers following the two-day preliminary hearing.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] A First Glimpse At The Beautiful (And Infuriating) East Halls Renovations

Gone are the days of cramped communal bathrooms and wooden-clad dorms. Take a look at how first-year students will be living living in style from now on.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend