Locust Lane Brewery To Sell Two Beers In State College

It’s been a little over a year since alumni Jason Cartwright, Tom Arnold, and Bryan Brockson opened their Penn State-themed brewery fittingly named after the street their old fraternity house, Delta Upsilon, is located on. And as one might expect of anything involving Penn State and beer, Locust Lane Brewery has been a smashing success.

In fact, their craft brews have become so popular that as of Friday, August 17, two of their beers are being distributed here in the State College area.

The trio signed an agreement with W.R. Hickey so that Locust Lane beer will now be available in Sheetz, Weis, Wegmans, McLanahan’s Downtown, Pickles, and Champs Downtown.

Though the actual brewery (located in Malvern, PA) has ten taps, as well as seasonal and test batch brews, they’ve only launched two beers into the State College market for now. Their hope is to slowly expand their presence as demand for their brews grows.

The two beers, Game Day IPA and Three Ton Citra IPA, are available in both cans and on draft.

Three Tun Citra IPA

Game Day IPA

The Game Day IPA is a smooth, unfiltered drink with grapefruit and bright melon flavor, whereas the Three Tun Citra is a West Coast Style, crisp, clean Citra Hopped IPA with abundant grapefruit and citrus flavors.

According to Cartwright, the trio have learned a lot over the past 16 months of operation about what it takes to run a brewery and it’s been hard work. But in the end, the success of their venture has been a dream come true.

“To see the process through to fruition and now offer our beer to customers in State College is truly , truly surreal,” Cartwright said. “The thought of alums, family, friends, and even my own daughter (a current PSU student) ordering a Locust Lane Game Day IPA in Pickles or Champs Downtown or McLanahans while cheering on PSU is absolutely crazy.”

