Alumni Trustee Nominations Open Through February 25

Nominations opened this week for three alumni-elected seats on the Board of Trustees, thus kicking off the annual alumni trustee election process.

Trustees Ted Brown, Barbara Doran, and Bill Oldsey are all facing the end of their terms this year. All three plan to run for re-election, according to a Facebook post from Doran, and “are hoping to resolve important unfinished business with the University and the Paterno’s [sic], and with the Freeh Report.”

No challengers appear to have come forward yet, though the past few years have seen at least one outsider make a run at the position. Two incumbents in last year’s election, Anthony Lubrano and Ryan McCombie, chose not to seek re-election after serving on the board since 2012. The third incumbent, Rob Tribeck, was re-elected for a second term alongside Board of Trustees newcomers Laurie Stanell and Brandon Short.

Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship (PS4RS), an organization with annual interest in the Board of Trustees alumni election, endorsed Tribeck, Short, and the fourth candidate in the race, Alvin de Levie. The group has not yet announced endorsement intentions for 2019, but it endorsed all three of this year’s incumbents in their last election.

Alumni should receive a nomination ballot via email as long as they have a valid address on file. Those who haven’t received a ballot can request one here.



Nominations are open now through Monday, February 25 at 5 p.m. Alumni need 250 written nominations to be added to the ballot, which will be released via email on Wednesday, April 10. Current students — both graduate and undergraduate — are unfortunately unable to vote, even those who will graduate only a few days after the election ends.



