[Live Blog] National Signing Day 2019

Happy National Signing Day, Penn State!

James Franklin and his coaching staff officially welcomed 18 players to the team on the first signing day of the 2019 recruiting cycle, and they’ll round out Penn State’s incoming group of talent today. The Nittany Lions have a handful of other targets along with verbal commitments from three-star defensive prospects Smith Vilbert, Joseph Appiah Darkwa, and Daequan Hardy entering Wednesday.

We’ll update this page throughout the day as the remaining recruits on Franklin’s radar make their decisions official.

7:55 a.m. — Four-star offensive lineman Doug Nester, one of James Franklin’s top flip targets today, signed his LOI with Virginia Tech. The sixth-best guard prospect in the nation originally committed to Ohio State in August 2017.

BIG BOY ALERT



Welcome aboard, @Freshie74



Can't wait to see you working in the trenches for @VanceVice #EnterNight19 pic.twitter.com/DL9bY3cE43 — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) February 6, 2019

Penn State pursued Nester quite aggressively over the past couple weeks. He officially visited Happy Valley on January 25, and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover visited him on January 31.

