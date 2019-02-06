PSU news by
[Live Blog] National Signing Day 2019

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/6/19 8:00 am

Happy National Signing Day, Penn State!

James Franklin and his coaching staff officially welcomed 18 players to the team on the first signing day of the 2019 recruiting cycle, and they’ll round out Penn State’s incoming group of talent today. The Nittany Lions have a handful of other targets along with verbal commitments from three-star defensive prospects Smith Vilbert, Joseph Appiah Darkwa, and Daequan Hardy entering Wednesday.

We’ll update this page throughout the day as the remaining recruits on Franklin’s radar make their decisions official.

7:55 a.m. — Four-star offensive lineman Doug Nester, one of James Franklin’s top flip targets today, signed his LOI with Virginia Tech. The sixth-best guard prospect in the nation originally committed to Ohio State in August 2017.

Penn State pursued Nester quite aggressively over the past couple weeks. He officially visited Happy Valley on January 25, and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover visited him on January 31.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

