[Live Blog] National Signing Day 2019
Happy National Signing Day, Penn State!
James Franklin and his coaching staff officially welcomed 18 players to the team on the first signing day of the 2019 recruiting cycle, and they’ll round out Penn State’s incoming group of talent today. The Nittany Lions have a handful of other targets along with verbal commitments from three-star defensive prospects Smith Vilbert, Joseph Appiah Darkwa, and Daequan Hardy entering Wednesday.
We’ll update this page throughout the day as the remaining recruits on Franklin’s radar make their decisions official.
7:55 a.m. — Four-star offensive lineman Doug Nester, one of James Franklin’s top flip targets today, signed his LOI with Virginia Tech. The sixth-best guard prospect in the nation originally committed to Ohio State in August 2017.
Penn State pursued Nester quite aggressively over the past couple weeks. He officially visited Happy Valley on January 25, and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover visited him on January 31.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Jerry Sandusky Denied New Trial, Will Be Re-Sentenced
The case will now be sent back to Centre County for re-sentencing without minimum mandatory terms.
#DominateTheWorld: PPI Helps Penn State Secure German Defensive Tackle
Joseph Appiah Darkwa, a three-star prospect, burst onto the recruiting scene through the recently created PPI recruiting service that helps give overseas talent exposure to American college football.
Send this to a friend
Comments