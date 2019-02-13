THON 2019 Prop Bets

THON weekend is finally here, and we’re excited to see all that unfolds in 46 sleep-deprived hours at the Bryce Jordan Center. If you’re looking for a way to keep things interesting while passing the time, we’ve made our official prop bets for 2019.



For those not familiar with prop bets, Onward State co-founder Evan Kalikow put it best: “A prop bet is short for proposition bet. Basically, it’s a bet on something not commonly betted upon. For example, lots of people bet on the score of the Super Bowl, but how many people bet on how many times the winning coach will say ‘humbled’ in the post-game press conference? That’s a prop bet.”

All betting odds are made up because this is all just for fun! After all, ONWARD STATE IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE. Please don’t slide into our DMs to place some action. Also, don’t bet on THON. It’s not very FTK.

Prop Bets

Saquon Barkley makes an appearance, donates his rookie salary to THON: 26-1

It’s likely that Barkley will show up FTK, but we’ll see how generous he is with that fat paycheck the New York Giants gave him.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite as Key and Peele on the Four Diamonds Stage: 30-1

Like Kevin Garnett once said, “ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!”

Slides of Strength gets cancelled because dancers lay down: 10-1

Technically it seems a lot like cheating, but we love the smell of baby powder too damn much.

Restless students break out into a #FirePatChambers chant: 12-1

Penn State basketball’s woes may finally boil over in the BJC this weekend.

Organizations make funny anagrams with their signs: 1-1

Some might say this is the best part of THON.

THON hits capacity before 8 a.m. on Sunday: 2-1

This is probably the lock of the century.

Car Race champion

Red car: 1-1

Blue car: 1-1

As long as they bring back the car race, we’re all winners.

Pep Rally winner

Men’s Gymnastics: 3-2

Men’s Soccer: 3-1

Football: 5-1

Women’s Golf: 7-1

Field Hockey: 10-1

Fencing: 12-1

Most covered song

All Star: 1-1

Mr. Brightside: 2-1

Sweet Caroline: 3-1

Sugar, We’re Going Down: 5-1

Free Bird: 15-1

Over/Unders

Amount you’ll spend on overpriced BJC food: $12.50

Mo Bamba plays: 3.5

Students caught sleeping in the bathroom: 19.5



Sore feet: 20,000.5

Dry eyes in the room during Family Hour: 1.5

C-List Celebrity Appearances: 4.5

Number of Jonas Brothers: .5

Pints of Creamery ice cream consumed: 4600.5

Time you’ll spend in some sort of line: 1.5 hours



