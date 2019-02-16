[Photo Story] Orgs Decorate BJC With Signs & Letters

If you’ve ever seen a photo of the BJC during THON weekend, it’s hard to miss the signs in the stands.

Greek chapters and THON organizations spend lots of time perfecting their signs before rolling up to the Bryce Jordan Center. Some depict themes, some have intricate designs, and most light up.

Check out some of the signs brightening up the BJC:

Volé & Newman Center

Volé, Penn State’s ballet club, is sporting a clean, classic pink sign and the Newman Catholic group went for different colored letters with lights.

Phi Sig & AGR

This pairing’s theme was quite unique compared to other THON themes this year, and their signs are fun, bright, and most of all stand out.



Sigma Kappa & Pi Kappa Phi

Sigma Kappa and Pi Kappa Phi went for more intricate designs on their letters, with many shapes and patterns displayed.

Lamda Chi Alpha & Tau Kappa Epsilon

Lambda Chi Alpha went with a fun Hawaiian theme, a place we all will wish we were as soon as we step out of the BJC. Tau Kappa Epsilon opted for simpler designs this year with solid red signs.

Chi Phi & Omega Phi Alpha

Chi Phi and Omega Phi Alpha showed their THON weekend theme, Star Wars, in their signs with the addition of a Panda.

Women’s Club Basketball

The women’s club basketball team is showing its love of THON with the addition of a heart-shaped basketball.

Sigma Pi & Delta Zeta

Delta Zeta and Sigma Pi used fun colors and different triangles in their signs this year.

Skulls

Skulls opted for simplicity and may have lost some light on its signs as THON progressed.

Alpha Xi Delta & Sigma Phi Epsilon

Alpha Xi Delta and Sigma Phi Epsilon got creative with characters from “Super Mario” and other symbols on their signs. We’ll go as far as saying this may be the most intricate sign at THON 2019.

Alpha Omicron Pi & Phi Kappa Psi

Phi Kappa Psi and Alpha Omicron Pi represent their circus theme with some classic circus-tent stripes on their signs.

Delta Chi & Kappa Kappa Gamma

Delta Chi and Kappa Kappa Gamma also kept it simple with holographic letters with a strip of lights on each.

Alpha Kappa Psi

Business frat AKPsi incorporated lots of light and polka dots into its signs.

Eclipse

Eclipse proved they know how to light up the Bryce Jordan Center with these snazzy signs.

Alpha Delta Pi & Theta Delta Chi

This fraternity and sorority pairing also went with the circus theme and displayed that in their letters.

Acacia, Gamma Phi Beta, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, & Alpha Epsilon Pi

The fraternity-sorority pairing of Acacia and Gamma Phi Beta went for cool colors that get lighter on the inside. Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Alpha Epsilon Pi went for a space theme in their letters, which create a galaxy effect.

Phi Chi Theta

Business fraternity Phi Chi Theta opted to incorporate a Toy Story theme into their letters. Its signs are very detailed and fit well with the whole essence of THON.

Pike & Kappa Alpha Theta

Pike and sorority Kappa Alpha Theta also went for extreme details in their sign. As you can see with its unique designs, the pairing’s theme is dinosaurs.

Phi Gamma Nu, Delta Gamma, & Gamma Delta Psi

Phi Gamma Nu went for the always-popular superhero theme this year with lots of illumination. Delta Gamma and Gamma Delta Psi put images of Coachella on their signs, perhaps dreaming of warmer weather.

Kinesiology Club

Penn State’s Kinesiology Club chose classic bright colors for their sign. Sometimes simple is the best way to go.

Delta Sigma Pi & Phi Beta Alpha

Both fraternities went for the beach vibes with their signs. Delta Sigma Pi appears to have a Lilo and Stitch theme, while Phi Beta Alpha’s got a SpongeBob theme going on.

Theta Chi & Trilogy

Theta Chi also used a superhero theme in their signs, and Trilogy is going with a circus theme like a few other organizations.

Alpha Tau Omega & Zeta Tau Alpha

This pairing has a music theme on display with fun paint splatters and multi-colored lights.

SNAP

Penn State’s Student Nursing Association of Pennsylvania (SNAP) brought some colorful stripes out this year.

Alpha Phi Delta & Gamma Sigma Sigma

Alpha Phi Delta put purple and white light up signs on display for THON. Gamma Sigma Sigma went for a clean white lettering with lights to spice it up a bit.

Delta Sigma Phi & Pi Beta Phi

This pairing also went with the superhero theme. However, the details in these signs are quite impressive, and they also feature unique colors and shading.

Sigma Tau Gamma

Sigma Tau Gamma is also one of the groups that thought simplicity would be best for the weekend. Its signs are rocking a clean light blue and shiny gold design.

Phi Sigma Pi

Phi Sigma Pi was spotted in the upper level with small football-themed signs.

Altoona

Although its signage has been tucked away for a few hours, Penn State Altoona is making its presence felt with neon pink signs.

Sigma Chi & Alpha Phi

This Greek pairing was hitting the races with its signs. Someone was clearly prepared for the Blue-Red Car Races.

Kappa Sigma & Sigma Delta Tau

Perhaps the most unique theme this year is Kappa Sigma and Sigma Delta Tau. Their signs show lots of construction-related items and are very detailed.

Club Cross Country

Last, but not certainly not least, we have Club Cross Country with very simple signs as well as banners. There are a lot of appropriately displayed feet.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

