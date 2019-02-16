The Completely Official Power Ranking Of The THON 2019 Line Dance Lyrics

As the hours pass by and the call of “Dancer Relation captains, to the stage!” comes and goes, the line dance lyrics are starting to get more and more familiar. Now that we’ve mastered most of our dance moves, we’ve decided which lines jump — or dance — out from the rest.

Here’s our very official 2019 THON line dance lyric power rankings. You can find the complete lyrics here, as well as a breakdown into what the mean.

Honorable Mentions

Keeping up, with 3 more / Yanny, Laurel? We’re not sure

Flyer’s Gritty hypes us up / Caps! Caps! Caps! Lift the cup!

Sending Webmail a goodbye / What’s up, Office 365?

10. NIT Champs in the house / Citrus Bowl with Mickey Mouse

This line gets the last spot on our last because it’s made up of two painful reminders. Not only does it bring up the fact that not too long ago, we had a basketball team with hope for the 2018 – 2019 season, but also rubs salt in the wound by reminding us we lost the Citrus Bowl. Ouch.

9. Hearts sink to Bikini Bottom / Look at this, HA got ’em

Few childhood favorites have stood the test of time as well as SpongeBob SquarePants. An ode to the creator of this childhood favorite combined with a reference to ever-so-popular Circle Game lands this line at No. 9 on our list.

8. Send your mom a turkey text / Weird flex…thank u, next

At No. 8 on the list, this line combines some of the biggest — and weirdest — social media trends of 2018. Many people sent their moms into panics about microwaving turkeys, and Ariana Grande’s badass energy in her hit song “thank u, next” is something we admire.

7. Half a million, for One Day / TEENetwork here to stay

This line makes the list for its mention of two of the newest parts of THON. The One Day campaign shattered its goal of 100k and the TEENetwork works to better incorporate teen THON childcare, both things we can get behind.



6. #MeToo we all feel / Saudi women take the wheel

We’re all about some good ol’ fashioned girl power. THON adding this line that has references to two of the most important progressions of female empowerment made in the past year makes it No. 6 on our list.

5. Wally Triplett, white and blue / WE ARE! Thanks to you

WE ARE! PENN STATE! THANK YOU THON 2019 for the incorporation of our iconic chant, and a mention of its creator. This chant is as much a part of Penn State as THON is, and we’re all about it in the line dance.

4. Not in minutes, not in hours / For this Family, we empower

When the hours of THON start to drag on it, it can be tempting to look at the clock and whimper a bit. This line of the chorus is a nice reminder that the minutes and hours are trivial when compared to why we’re here.

3. Get your pizza in a Snap / Snow days, back to back

It may be cheesy, but we’re definitely not mad about Penn State’s newest habit of canceling classes at the first thought of snow or ice. With the mention of this AND downtown’s newest pizza craze, this line is made up of all good things.

2. Saquon drafted number two / Looking good in Giants blue

Nothing gets a roar out of a Penn State quite like a mention of our beloved Saquon Barkley — which is why this line falls at No. 2. Although we were sad to see him go, watching him break tackles and records during his rookie season wasn’t bad

1. Moments shaped to drive the fight / For a cure, we unite

Nothing brings a line dance together like a powerful line to remind us why we’re here. As the last bit of the chorus, this line cleverly brings in the 2019 THON theme, which lands it the No. 1 spot on our list.

