What You Missed At THON 2019 While You Were Asleep

By Riley Davies
2/16/19 7:56 am

While you were snuggled up in bed and getting some much-needed rest on Friday night, you missed a non-stop and exciting night in the Bryce Jordan Center. Here’s what you missed overnight:

“The Voice” contestant Olivia Farabaugh takes the stage

Right after Andy Grammer’s surprise performance, The Voice” contestant Olivia Farabaugh took the stage with a host of popular songs by a multitude of artists like Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, and Brittany Spears.

Eight-piece funk band, No Bad JuJu pumps up the crowd

After a bit of a break in entertainment, No Bad JuJu brought spunk and funk to pump up a seemingly tired crowd. No Bad JuJu played hits that got the BJC going, like “24K Magic,” “Ex’s & Oh’s,” and “Crazy In Love.”

THON turned into a game show.

Right as we crept into the early hours of Saturday, we experienced some Penn State-themed (almost) Jeopardy on stage. Ultimately, it was Madison form CHAARG who took the title, with a grand total of 875 points. Runner up Stephanie from Club Gymnastics was a close 50 points away — quite a nail biter.

Duo, Kalicade brings EDM to the BJC

Yet another Bruno Mars cover was involved, but we’re not complaining. They also gave us out first (and, so far, last) Zombie Nation of THON.

Slides of Strength

Dancers were given a small amount of relief when they got to slide on wrestling mats doused in baby powder and have strangers massage them. Whatever it take, I guess.

The last major event of the night was the car race

This year’s first Car Race winner was the Blue Car — anyone making money after that win? After a rocky beginning, the Blue Car came out far ahead of the Red Car.

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

