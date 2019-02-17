Better Know A THON Committee: Entertainment

How many of you have been participating in this weekend’s trivia and games or enjoyed the performers put on by the Entertainment Committee? We’re not sure what the BJC would do without them and their renditions of Jeopardy and Family Feud — not to mention the crowd favorite Car Race.

They can be seen running around the BJC in their orange shirts keeping the crowd entertained through performers and games, or in black shirts on stage coordinating performers, speakers, and other guests on stage for the entire 46 hours. The BJC would probably unanimously say they’ve outdone themselves this year by bringing Andy Grammer for Friday night’s surprise THONcert and everyone’s favorite pint-sized yodeler Mason Ramsey for a surprise performance Saturday.

The 85 members of entertainment also coordinate entertainment for all of the other events like the THON 5K and 100 Days ’til THON. They can be seen controlling cameras, setting up and tearing down stage equipment, controlling the visuals in the BJC, and planning the Pep Rally.

THON would be a dry 46 hours if it weren’t for the Entertainment Committee bringing ~the most~ hype to the BJC…and Mason Ramsey, of course.

