Rapper Wale To Host ‘On Chill’ Party At Champs Downtown November 7
Popular rapper Wale will host an event at Champs Downtown Thursday night, November 7.
The special event titled “On Chill With Wale” will feature a $5 cover for those 21+ hoping to attend the event.
Wale rose to prominence in 2006 with his single “Dig Dug (Shake It).” Since then, Wale has had two Billboard 200 number one albums — The Gifted and The Album About Nothing — and countless hits, like “On Chill” and “Lotus Flower Bomb.” He’s collaborated with artists such as SZA, Meek Mill, and Bryson Tiller.
This is far the first time popular acts have made an appearance at the bar. After all, how could we forget the likes of the Jonas Brothers, Sheck Wes, and Logic? Hell, even Stormy Daniels stopped by this semester.
While Wale won’t perform a full set, and DJ Rictor will take the reigns on most of the beats for the night, Wale will host and bring his own flair to the event.
“We had the chance to work with him and we jumped on it,” manager Dante Lucchesi said.
The combination of a Thursday night and an appearance by Wale should make for quite the crowd at Champs. If you’re hoping to get into the party, you might want to get in line early to secure a spot.
