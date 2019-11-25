PSU news by
Outback Bowl Projected Penn State Football’s Most Likely Bowl Destination

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Jared Raggi
11/25/19 6:37 am

After an expected, yet upsetting loss this weekend against Ohio State, a change in the loss column hasn’t led to a huge change in the Penn State’s projected bowl destinations.

The team’s win last weekend against Indiana led many analysts to place the Nittany Lions in a matchup in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. If anything, there’s been a few minor positive changes made after this weekend.

Like a broken record, ESPN’s Kyle BonaguraSports Illustrated’s Steve Deace247Sports’ Brad Crawford, and Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report still see Penn State football playing in the Outback Bowl. Also similar to last week, Bonagura, Crawford, and Tansey still see the 10-2 Nittany Lions clashing with Texas A&M, while Steve Deace still sees Auburn as the more likely opponent.

A new proponent in the Penn State playing in the Outback Bowl movement is Mark Schlabach of ESPN. Unlike the others above, he sees Penn State playing Tennessee.

Bill Bender of Sporting News still sees Penn State playing in the TaxSlayer Bowl on January 2. In his prediction, the Nittany Lions will be playing Texas A&M.

A positive change in the predictions for Penn State’s future bowl appearance comes from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports. He changed his Big Ten representative in the Rose Bowl from Wisconsin to Penn State.

With a handful of one-loss teams ahead of Penn State facing other ranked teams either this weekend or in their conference championships, there could be some movement that could help Penn State reach the New Year’s Six for the third time in four years. Now, it’s just a waiting game until Selection Sunday on December 8.

About the Author

Jared Raggi

Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers.

