All Of The Penn State References In Christmas Songs That You’ve Never Noticed

It is officially Christmas music season once again — even though your neighbors may have been blasting Mariah Carey since November.

No matter when you started listening to the tunes of the holiday season this year, chances are you never realized how many Penn State references are sprinkled into classic Christmas songs.

Don’t worry. We have you covered with comprehensive annotations for all of the references to Penn State in Christmas song lyrics to give you a newfound appreciation for your holiday favorites.

“O’er the fields we go / Laughing all the way” — Jingle Bells

This line from Jingle Bells is a reference to the feeling of trekking across the tailgate lots with your crew in high spirits even though you can’t find the pin your homie dropped.

“Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I’ll give it to someone special” — Last Christmas

In this song, Wham! summarizes what it feels like to be a Penn State fan. From high highs like beating Ohio State on a blocked kick to low lows of losing a close game to Minnesota on the road, the Nittany Lions will always be the team that breaks our heart but earns our love back the very next year.

“Oh, the weather outside is frightful” — Let It Snow!

Legend has it that this lyric was first written about Happy Valley’s brutally cold winters with swirling winds that somehow always seem to be blowing in your face. As frightful as that weather is, Boomers claim to have traversed it in its worst forms any many moons ago, never missing a day of class.

“The party’s on / The spirit’s up” — Wonderful Christmastime

Paul McCartney captures the determination of Penn Staters to go out regardless of how cold it is outside. Even on days when classes are cancelled, the party is on.

“You know Dasher and Dancer / And Prancer and Vixen / Comet and Cupid / And Donner and Blitzen” — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Some may think take this at face value as a list of all of the reindeer’s names. However, true Penn Staters recognize this as a metaphor to the Nittany Lions’ running back committee. The reindeer have names that convey speed and agility, and the whole crew is responsible for sharing the burden of pulling the sled — just like the Lawnboyz did all season.

“Ding, Dong, Ding, Dong” — Carol Of The Bells

We hope they paid the Old Main bell royalties after they ripped this lyric straight from its four o’clock ring.

“They looked up and saw a star / Shining in the east beyond them far / And to the earth it gave great light / And so it continued both day and night” — The First Noel

The writers of this folklore Christmas classic are telling the tale of James Franklin discovering Saquon Barkley at Whitehall High School in eastern Pennsylvania, bringing light to a program that was looking bleak before Barkley committed. To this day, Barkley continues to be the light of the world with his infectious personality and jaw-dropping jukes.

“Remember, Christ, our Savior / Was born on Christmas Day / To save us all from Satan’s power / When we were gone astray” — God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

This is literally a direct quote from the Willard Preacher. I can’t believe no one noticed this.

Anthony Fiset

