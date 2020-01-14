We Want To Hear Your Senior Bucket List Ideas
Senior year…the best of times and the worst of times. We all knew it was coming, but whoever thought it would actually happen?
With the start of the spring semester and graduation nearing, many Penn State seniors find themselves with only one semester left. That means that it’s time to fit in all of those last-minute college to-dos before we throw our towel in for good.
In the past, we’ve had our seniors weigh in on bucket list items they felt were necessities, but now we want to hear what you think.
