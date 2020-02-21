THON Donation Stations ‘Journey’ Around The World
THON is just beginning, but it’s not too late to donate. THON’s four donation stations also double as information booths that can help with anything you need throughout the weekend.
However, if you’re not present for THON Weekend, you can still donate and get information about THON online.
This year, the stations have been decorated to match THON’s theme “Journey Together” taking the BJC concourse on a journey around the world.
The first station takes patrons under the sea. It features some fun sea animals that welcome everyone making their way in.
The next goes above water and into the the jungle. This station also features the most festive decor.
Next we go to the wild, wild west just ahead of a wild, wild weekend. If anything, this is only an indication of the amount of times we’re going to hear “The Git Up” during the next 46 hours.
The last station is taking “Blast off, BJC” quite literally with its space theme. This station also ties into the THON logo this year, which features outer space.
