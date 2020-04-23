[Live Blog] The 2020 NFL Draft: Day Two

For the first time in what feels like forever, football fans have something to look forward to.

That’s right, baby. The second round of the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, and will feature a host of big-name talents taking their first proverbial steps toward making their professional football dreams come true.

The draft will feature a host of Penn Staters, including KJ Hamler, Robert Windsor, and Yetur Gross-Matos, who slipped out of the first round Thursday but remains a high target for many teams. Additionally, former Penn State running back Miles Sanders will announce the Eagles’ second-round pick later tonight.

Follow along tonight as we update you on all the action and feel free to catch the draft yourself by tuning into ESPN, NFL Network, or ABC.

Live Blog

Day Two

8:29 p.m. — At No. 50 overall, the Chicago Bears select Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

8:25 p.m. — The Pittsburgh Steelers take Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool at No. 49 overall. The team’s first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft should help the Steelers’ offense get a lot faster this season.

8:20 p.m. — Is Denver shaping up to become the next great wide receiver corps? Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler could certainly make that a speedy reality.

KJ Hamler teaming up with Jerry Jeudy on the @Broncos next season pic.twitter.com/506E7mm2YF — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

8:19 p.m. — College GameDay’s analysts are BIG Hamler fans! Don’t think anyone’s too surprised about that…

“I love this pick…Hamler in the slot is dynamic & a difference maker.”



“When he has the ball in his hands, you hold your breath…He’s lethal.”



“Anytime he has the ball in his hands, he’s a game breaker.”@KirkHerbstreit, @davidpollack47, & @DesmondHoward LOVE KJ Hamler pic.twitter.com/eycxWlhBZR — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

8:18 p.m. — The Atlanta Falcons select Auburn defensive tackle Marlon Davidson at No. 47 overall.

8:14 p.m. — Saquon Barkley and Sean Clifford approve!

Y’all don’t understand how happy I am right now !!!! LFG!!! @Kj_hamler — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) April 25, 2020

HEY SUGGGAAAA @Kj_hamler proud of you brudda — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 25, 2020

8:13 p.m. — ESPN’s analysts are big fans of Hamler. They’re currently touting his lethal speed and versatility across the gridiron but add he’ll need to work on his drop rate just a bit.

8:12 p.m. — Next up, with the No. 46 overall pick, the Denver Broncos select… Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler! He’ll join fellow Nittany Lion DaeSean Hamilton in the Mile High City this fall.

JUST IN: With the 46th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select… KJ Hamler!! pic.twitter.com/HeDu82TYHI — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

8:09 p.m. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. at No. 45 overall. Be sure to grab a drink to get through his highlights against Penn State, folks.

8:05 p.m. — The Cleveland Browns take LSU safety Grant Delpit at No. 44 overall. This is now the second straight year the Browns have taken an LSU defensive back in the second round.

8 p.m. — The Chicago Bears quickly select Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet at No. 43 overall. Last season, Chicago tight ends totaled 419 receiving yards — the second-fewest in the NFL behind Pittsburgh.

7:57 p.m. — In an emotional interview on ABC, Yetur Gross-Matos described what it felt like getting drafted by the Carolina Panthers and his relationship with his late father and brother.

“When I got that call from Matt Rhule, hearing him tell me I was going to be a Carolina Panther, I knew they were with me, and I couldn’t have done this without them.” -Yetur Gross-Matos, on his late father and brother https://t.co/l4TGcRmF2j pic.twitter.com/wFNv3Oa2Do — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 24, 2020

7:55 p.m. — Next up, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. at No. 42 overall.

7:50 p.m. — James Franklin is officially IN on Yetur Gross-Matos heading to Carolina.

Incredibly proud of Yetur & excited for his family! Carolina is getting a special young man! — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 24, 2020

7:48 p.m. — TRADE! The Colts acquire the No. 41 overall pick from the Cleveland Browns and select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. Penn State fans surely remember the three-time All-American’s many, many impressive games throughout his career with the Badgers.

7:46 p.m. — The Houston Texans use the second-round pick they got from DeAndre Hopkins’ trade to Arizona on TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

7:45 p.m. — After hearing it a million times and reading through the Geneva Conventions, we think it’s time to form a petition to have analysts retire the phrase, “abuse another human” when describing prospects, eh?

7:42 p.m. — The Miami Dolphins select Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt at No. 39 overall with their first pick of the second round.

7:38 p.m. — Gross-Matos will head to Carolina and join forces with State College native and former Penn State linebacker Matt Rhule. He was hired as the Panthers’ head coach this past winter after leading Temple and Baylor in the past few years.

The moment Yetur Gross-Matos became a Carolina Panther pic.twitter.com/fEfKXZF43m — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 24, 2020

7:37 p.m. — ESPN’s analysts are touting Gross-Matos’ pass-rush ability, good hands, and outstanding leverage on its live broadcasts. Sounds like they’re excited about this Nittany Lion!

7:36 p.m. — At No. 38 overall, the Carolina Panthers select… Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos! He’s the first Penn Stater off the board in this year’s draft and the highest-drafted Nittany Lion defensive lineman since Jared Odrick in 2010.

JUST IN: With the 38th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select… Yetur Gross-Matos!! pic.twitter.com/sFC2iw69Yn — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 24, 2020

7:33 p.m. — The New England Patriots select Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger at No. 37 overall, their first selection of the draft.

7:30 p.m. — The New York Giants waste no time and select Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 overall pick. He’ll head up to the Meadowlands and join forces with Penn Staters such as Saquon Barkley, Grant Haley, and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Alexa, play “That Should Be Me.”

7:25 p.m. — With the No. 35 overall pick, the Detroit Lions select Georgia running back D’Andre Swift. He’ll join former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was selected No. 2 overall last night, in the Motor City.

7:19 p.m. — Next, the Indianapolis Colts select USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. at No. 34 overall — their first pick of the draft! Pittman will get to work with former Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, who joined the Colts this offseason.

7:14 p.m. — Cincinnati kicks off the night and takes Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins at No. 33 overall. The Bengals didn’t waste any time getting franchise quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow some weapons!

7:08 p.m. — And we’re underway! The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock with the No. 33 overall pick.

6:30 p.m. — We’re 30 minutes out from the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft! Tonight, teams will make their selections in the draft’s second and third rounds.

Penn State standouts Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler are still on the board! Follow along with our live coverage to see if their NFL dreams come true tonight.

Day One

12:13 a.m. — Well, that’s a wrap on day one, folks. Although no Nittany Lions heard their names called tonight, there’s a very good chance Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler, and maybe even a few more will get their chances Friday evening. Be sure to rest up and check back here tomorrow for more updates on the 2020 NFL Draft!

12:09 a.m. — With the final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft’s first round, the Kansas City Chiefs select LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The defending Super Bowl LIV champs wrap up the night by selecting this year’s first running back.

12:02 a.m. — It’s a new day! The Minnesota Vikings take TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the penultimate pick in the first round.

11:58 p.m. — The Miami Dolphins select Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at No. 30 overall in the first round. Looks like the Dolphins are finally done for the night after a slew of big-name selections.

11:48 p.m. — With the No. 29 pick, the Tennessee Titans selected Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Three more picks on the night!

11:41 p.m. — Next, the Baltimore Ravens take LSU linebacker Patrick Queens at No. 28 overall. Only four more picks in the first round!

11:34 p.m. — At No. 27 overall, the Seattle Seahawks select Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Seattle was thought to be a popular landing spot for Yetur Gross-Matos, but it looks like we’ll need to wait a bit to see where the Nittany Lion ends up.

11:29 p.m. — Guess it’s Miles’ bedtime. Goodnight, sweet prince.

That was fun. Signing off for now. Catch me over at @BoobieMilesXXIV. #FlyEaglesFly — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2020

11:22 p.m. — TRADE 3: TOKYO DRIFT! The Packers have traded with Miami to move into No. 26 overall. Green Bay selects Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the pick, while the Dolphins gain a first and fourth-round pick.

11:13 p.m. — TRADE 2: 2 FAST 2 TRADE! The Vikings and 49ers swap places, allowing San Francisco to move into No. 25 overall. The team then selected Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who’ll help strengthen a weak receiver corps.

Niners traded picks 31, 117, 176 to Minnesota for 25, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

11:09 p.m. — At No. 24 overall, the New Orleans Saints select offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz. He started 31 career games at Michigan throughout his college career.

11 p.m. — TRADE! The New England Patriots have traded their No. 23 overall pick to the Las Angeles Chargers in exchange for No. 37 and No. 71 overall. The Chargers then selected Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

10:56 p.m. — The Minnesota Vikings make their first pick of the night and select LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall. He’s now the second receiver in a row off the board and should help make up for Stefon Diggs’ departure to Buffalo this offseason.

10:50 p.m. — Miles Sanders is excited, per source.

LETS GOO!!!!!! – MS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2020

10:45 p.m. — “Just outside Philly” crowd, rejoice! The Philadelphia Eagles select TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick.

10:41 p.m. — Next up, the Jacksonville Jaguars select LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson with their second first-round pick of the night. Heads up, Eagles fans. Philadelphia is on deck!

10:33 p.m. — Miles Sanders breaks his silence and officially announces he’s #bummed the Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb at No. 17.

Cowboys selection . #FlyEaglesFly – MS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2020

10:32 p.m. — Before announcing their next pick, the Las Vegas Raiders announce they’ll host the draft again next year after effectively missing it this year.

They then took former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 20 overall pick, who checked in as a second-team All-Big Ten standout in 2019.

10:27 p.m. — Miami’s second first-round selection is USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson. He’ll work to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins took at No. 5, safe this season.

10:17 p.m. — The Dallas Cowboys select Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick, effectively breaking Eagles fans’ hearts around the nation.

10:11 p.m. — Next up, the Atlanta Falcons take Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell with the No. 16 overall pick. We’re halfway done, folks!

10:04 p.m. — With the No. 15 pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The former Alabama wideout hauled in six passes for 204 yards and a touchdown in the Crimson Tide’s win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

9:59 p.m. — At No. 14 overall, the San Francisco 49ers select defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Moving back one spot allowed the team to pick up an extra fourth-round selection, which they’ll put to use later this weekend.

9:47 p.m. — TRADE! Tampa Bay is moving up to No. 13, while San Francisco slides down one spot to No. 14. The Buccaneers select offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the pick. He’s now the fifth Iowa offensive lineman to be selected in the first round since 2004.

9:41 p.m. — The Las Vegas Raiders select wide receiver Henry Ruggs III at No. 12 overall — the first pass-catcher off the board in this year’s draft. Las Vegas’ first-ever draft selection!

9:40 p.m. — No receivers taken in the first 11 picks? What’s up with that?

WR? – MS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2020

9:35 p.m. — With the No. 11 overall pick, the New York Jets take offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. He’ll head up to the Meadowlands to join former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken, who re-signed with the team earlier Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, we’ve signed four exclusive rights free agents: LB B.J. Bello, K Sam Ficken, OL Leo Koloamatangi and LB Frankie Luvu.https://t.co/57K2IWTvqh — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 23, 2020

9:28 p.m. — Jedrick Wills Jr.: Miles Sanders approved!

Big boy a beast! – MS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2020

9:25 p.m. — Announced by St. Jude pediatric cancer patient Fletcher Rollinson, the Cleveland Browns take offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. at No. 10 overall. He’s now the second offensive lineman off the board in the first round.

9:23 p.m. — The draft is moving at lightning speed! Well, compared to previous years, at least. The Arizona Cardinals take linebacker Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall, while the Jacksonville Jaguars take cornerback CJ Henderson at No. 9 moments later.

9:15 p.m. — Matt Rhule: Penn Stater at heart!

We see that Penn State memorabilia back there, Matt Rhule pic.twitter.com/htbnOpdBpx — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 24, 2020

9:10 p.m. — With the No. 7 overall pick, the Carolina Panthers select defensive tackle Derrick Brown. He’ll join new head coach and former Penn State linebacker Matt Rhule down in Charlotte, who was hired back in January.

9:02 p.m. — Another quarterback is off the board. Former Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert is headed to Los Angeles after the Chargers selected him with the No. 6 overall pick. Herbert found plenty of success throughout his senior year slinging touchdowns to former Penn State wideout Juwan Johnson.

8:55 p.m. — Aloha! Tua Tagovailoa is headed to Miami with the No. 5 overall pick. The former Alabama star will now likely be the 22nd starting quarterback for the Dolphins since 2000 when Dan Marino left the team.

8:48 p.m. — Next up, the New York Giants select tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick. Finally, a player who wasn’t a former Ohio State star.

8:38 p.m. — With the No. 3 pick, the Detroit Lions take former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. If his showings against Penn State tell us anything, he’ll have plenty of success up in Detroit. Okudah racked up six total tackles against the Nittany Lions in their two most recent meetings.

8:34 p.m. — Miles Sanders *checks notes* does ~not~ approve, Redskins.

I guess that was a good pick Redskins – MS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2020

8:33 p.m. — Next, the Washington Redskins select former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick. If that name sounds familiar, it’s probably because he’s been haunting the Nittany Lions for years with his disruptive plays, including this infamous 4th & 5 stop in 2018.

I've just watched this about a dozen times and yeah, I got nothing. pic.twitter.com/Qg6Z6bhnmF — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 30, 2018

Bad news for joint Penn State-Eagles fans. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon…

8:24 p.m. — The pick is in! The Bengals select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, making him the ninth signal-caller to go with the first pick since 2009. Somewhere, Coach O is smiling down upon us. #GeauxTigers

8:23 p.m. — While Cincinnati takes what feels like a thousand hours to make its selection, Miles Sanders riled up Penn State’s “just outside of Philly” crowd by asking for input on the team’s first-round selection.

PHILLY!!!!! WYA? Who should we take with our Rd1 selection? – MS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 24, 2020

8:16 p.m. — Spoke too soon! The Bengals are on the clock with tonight’s very first pick, folks.

8:15 p.m. — We’re still waiting for the Bengals to hop onto the clock. In the meantime, we’ve heard from Tony Fauci, Harry Connick Jr., and Bud Light. Riveting!

8:05 p.m. — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is now addressing viewers ahead of the draft via his nicely furnished basement. Breaking from tradition, he wasn’t met with a chorus of boos (yet).

8 p.m. — Aaaand we’re underway! A sick hype video featuring past draft highlights is premiering on ESPN before the Cincinnati Bengals take the floor.

7:49 p.m. — Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is live-tweeting tonight’s festivities with The Players’ Tribune! The Eagles drafted him No. 53 overall in last year’s draft. Now a year later, he’s already reminiscing on the big night.

Can’t believe it’s already been a year! So thankful for the @Eagles believing in me. Good luck to everyone making their @NFL dreams come true this weekend. – MS — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 23, 2020

Was definitely nervous this time last year. No feeln’ like hearing your name called! – MS — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 23, 2020

7:30 p.m. — Welcome to our coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft! We’re locked in for a fun night of sports (for the first time in a while). We’ll keep you posted on all the action by sharing posts, interviews, and tweets here all weekend long.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Yetur Gross-Matos Drafted No. 38 Overall By Carolina Panthers Gross-Matos now becomes the highest drafted Nittany Lion defensive lineman since Jared Odrick in 2010.