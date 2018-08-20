What Changed In State College While You Were Away

There’s nothing quite like walking around State College in August as classes begin to see what businesses survived the dog days of summer. A number of openings and closures took place as students were away, contributing to the ever-changing State College landscape.

Perhaps the most important State College institution to open this summer was Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden, which opened for a sneak peek during Arts Week before opening up for good over the summer. The Troskos (who now own the bar) have made some changes to the iconic spot, but the feel of the Skeller remains generally the same.

Indigo was closed by Hotel State College and Co. in July, and rebranded as “The Basement Nightspot” subsequently. Prepare for a wild Thursday of Sylly Week because that’s the night the newest edition of the College Ave. favorite will reopen for business.

Playa Bowls, a New Jersey-based açai bowl chain, will also be making its way downtown at 482 East Calder Way below The Legacy apartment building. The rapidly growing brand will be home to all of the fruit-based snacks that you could ever need. The food scene continued to grow in the form of Bistrozine – an Asian-fusion restaurant across the street from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts.

Although it hasn’t quite happened yet, Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar will close after August 25. The building that houses the restaurant is going to be torn down to make way for construction The Standard, a 12-story high rise.

Same-block duo Herwig’s and The Diner also closed their doors this spring, making way for Philly chain Snap Pizza and Pittsburgh chain Hello Bistro, respectively. Neither are open for business yet, but expect to see them soon adding to the multitude of downtown eats.

In a non-food related business closure, The Apple Tree closed up shop after decades in business. The store sold mostly dorm-related decorations, but could apparently no longer compete with online shopping options like Amazon.



