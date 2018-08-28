BJC Blasting Off With A Host Of Shows This Semester

One of the best parts about being a Penn State student is that even though State College is located in Middle-Of-Nowhere, PA, the Bryce Jordan Center consistently brings great acts to Happy Valley.

With the busy life and schedule of a college student, it’s easy to miss announcements of the artists and groups visiting the area over the course of the semester. To simplify your life just a bit, we’ve compiled a list of the major acts taking the BJC stage throughout this semester.

Elton John, September 16

Musical legend Elton John will bring his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour to the BJC this September. It’s slated to be the hitmaker’s final tour, and is already sold out. However, thanks to outlets like StubHub, tickets to the show can still be purchased online (for inflated prices, of course).

Kevin Hart, September 22

Comedian, actor, and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is also performing his international “Irresponsible” tour at the BJC September September 22. Tickets to the show start at $32.50 (or at $22.50 if you’re a student) and are on sale through Ticketmaster, over the phone at 800-745-3000, and in person at all Bryce Jordan Center ticket outlets.

Thomas Rhett with Brett Young & Midland, September 27

Country music headliner Thomas Rhett — accompanied by rising stars Brett Young and Midland — will bring his “Life Changes” Tour to the BJC next month. Ticket prices start at $32.75 for the general public and at $27.75 for students. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster, over the phone at 800-745-3000, or in person at all Bryce Jordan Center ticket outlets.

J. Cole with Young Thug, September 28

Only one day after Thomas Rhett rocks the Bryce Jordan Center, J.Cole and Young Thug will take the stage. It’s sure to be an exciting week, since Cole’s world tour will hit the BJC on the eve of the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all BJC ticket outlets.

Ezekiel Forum, October 5

Way Truth Life Radio is bringing Christian apologists Ravi Zacharias and Vince Vitale to an event titled “Ezekial Forum.” At the event the pair will speak and answer questions based on the theme “You Shall Know.” More information on how to purchase tickets can be found here.

Trevor Noah, October 7

Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be performing at the Bryce Jordan Center this October. Tickets for the show can be purchased starting at $49.50 for the general public, or at $20.00 for students. They’re on sale through Ticketmaster, over the phone, or at any BJC ticket outlets. More information on the event can be found here.

Justin Timberlake, October 15

Two-decade teen heartthrob Justin Timberlake will bring his global “The Man Of The Woods Tour” to the BJC as well. Ticket prices start of at $52.50 for the general public and at $40 for students. As always, tickets for the show are available at Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all BJC ticket outlets.

Metallica, October 20

Legendary rock group Metallica is taking its “WorldWired“ tour to University Park at the end of October. Ticket prices start at $65 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all BJC ticket outlets.

Old Dominion, October 26

Old Dominion will round out the BJC’s October events with its “Happy Endings” world tour. Tickets start at $34.50 for the public, with a student-friendly price of $14.50 thanks to fee subsidization. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all Bryce Jordan Center outlets.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, November 16

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back at the Bryce Jordan Center for this year’s 20th anniversary tour of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Tickets go on sale September 14 at 10 a.m. starting at $39 and will be available through Ticketmaster, over the phone, and at all BJC ticket outlets.

