PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Entertainment

BJC Blasting Off With A Host Of Shows This Semester

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
8/28/18 4:02 am

One of the best parts about being a Penn State student is that even though State College is located in Middle-Of-Nowhere, PA, the Bryce Jordan Center consistently brings great acts to Happy Valley.

With the busy life and schedule of a college student, it’s easy to miss announcements of the artists and groups visiting the area over the course of the semester. To simplify your life just a bit, we’ve compiled a list of the major acts taking the BJC stage throughout this semester.

Elton John, September 16

Musical legend Elton John will bring his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour to the BJC this September. It’s slated to be the hitmaker’s final tour, and is already sold out. However, thanks to outlets like StubHub, tickets to the show can still be purchased online (for inflated prices, of course).

Kevin Hart, September 22

Comedian, actor, and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is also performing his international Irresponsible” tour at the BJC September September 22. Tickets to the show start at $32.50 (or at $22.50 if you’re a student) and are on sale through Ticketmaster, over the phone at 800-745-3000, and in person at all Bryce Jordan Center ticket outlets.

Thomas Rhett with Brett Young & Midland, September 27

Country music headliner Thomas Rhett — accompanied by rising stars Brett Young and Midland — will bring his Life Changes” Tour to the BJC next month. Ticket prices start at $32.75 for the general public and at $27.75 for students. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster, over the phone at 800-745-3000, or in person at all Bryce Jordan Center ticket outlets.

J. Cole with Young Thug, September 28

Only one day after Thomas Rhett rocks the Bryce Jordan Center, J.Cole and Young Thug will take the stage. It’s sure to be an exciting week, since Cole’s world tour will hit the BJC on the eve of the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all BJC ticket outlets.

Ezekiel Forum, October 5

Way Truth Life Radio is bringing Christian apologists Ravi Zacharias and Vince Vitale to an event titled “Ezekial Forum.” At the event the pair will speak and answer questions based on the theme “You Shall Know.” More information on how to purchase tickets can be found here.

Trevor Noah, October 7

Comedy Central’s Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be performing at the Bryce Jordan Center this October. Tickets for the show can be purchased starting at $49.50 for the general public, or at $20.00 for students. They’re on sale through Ticketmaster, over the phone, or at any BJC ticket outlets. More information on the event can be found here.

Justin Timberlake, October 15

Two-decade teen heartthrob Justin Timberlake will bring his global The Man Of The Woods Tour” to the BJC as well. Ticket prices start of at $52.50 for the general public and at $40 for students. As always, tickets for the show are available at Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all BJC ticket outlets.

Metallica, October 20

Legendary rock group Metallica is taking its WorldWired tour to University Park at the end of October. Ticket prices start at $65 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all BJC ticket outlets.

Old Dominion, October 26

Old Dominion will round out the BJC’s October events with its Happy Endings” world tour. Tickets start at $34.50 for the public, with a student-friendly price of $14.50 thanks to fee subsidization. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster, over the phone, or in person at all Bryce Jordan Center outlets.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, November 16

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back at the Bryce Jordan Center for this year’s 20th anniversary tour of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Tickets go on sale September 14 at 10 a.m. starting at $39 and will be available through Ticketmaster, over the phone, and at all BJC ticket outlets.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Emma

Locust Lane Brewery To Sell Two Beers In State College

Three Penn State alumni embarked on a journey to open a Penn State-themed brewery a little over 2 years ago, and now their brews will finally be entering the State College market.

State College Ranks In The Top 15 Safest College Towns In America

The Phyrst Welcomes A Furry Friend To The Bar

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

The men’s basketball student section group will host its second-annual #FillTheForum event, offering prize giveaways and free food.

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To UCLA 2-1

Student Life

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

The men’s basketball student section group will host its second-annual #FillTheForum event, offering prize giveaways and free food.

Jegla Lab Emphasizes Evolution In Study Of The Nervous System

Scoop It Up: Homecoming To Hold Fundraiser At Cold Stone Creamery

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Borough Council Fails To Override Hahn’s Parking Veto, Schedules Public Hearing On Ordinance

Council will refer the ordinance back to the Transportation Commission for further review and also scheduled a public hearing on the ordinance.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend