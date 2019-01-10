UPUA Extends Menstrual Product Pilot With New Partnership

When it’s that time of the month, there is no worse feeling then being out on campus and realizing you forgot to bring a few extra tampons or pads with you. Luckily, that’s changing thanks to the University Park Undergraduate Association and menstrual product brand Aunt Flow — provided you’re in the HUB.

After a successful three-week trial period last semester, UPUA spent $3,500 to partner with Aunt Flow, a company that provides “biodegradable and sustainable” menstrual products and focuses on being gender-neutral and having ADA accessible dispensers. This funded four dispensers, 8,500 tampons, and 8,500 pads.

You can find dispensers in the HUB in the two women’s restrooms on the first floor and two other gender-neutral restrooms in the building. UPUA representatives will help keep the program running smoothly and the dispensers stocked with products.



The collaboration between UPUA and Aunt Flow has been an ongoing project. When UPUA president Cody Heaton ran for office last spring, one of his platform initiatives was to take steps toward ensuring free menstrual products would be available to students across campus. If this pilot continues to be successful, UPUA will work with HUB administrators to make the program permanent.



