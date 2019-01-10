PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

UPUA Extends Menstrual Product Pilot With New Partnership

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
1/10/19 9:24 am

When it’s that time of the month, there is no worse feeling then being out on campus and realizing you forgot to bring a few extra tampons or pads with you. Luckily, that’s changing thanks to the University Park Undergraduate Association and menstrual product brand Aunt Flow — provided you’re in the HUB.

After a successful three-week trial period last semester, UPUA spent $3,500 to partner with Aunt Flow, a company that provides “biodegradable and sustainable” menstrual products and focuses on being gender-neutral and having ADA accessible dispensers. This funded four dispensers, 8,500 tampons, and 8,500 pads.

You can find dispensers in the HUB in the two women’s restrooms on the first floor and two other gender-neutral restrooms in the building. UPUA representatives will help keep the program running smoothly and the dispensers stocked with products.

The collaboration between UPUA and Aunt Flow has been an ongoing project. When UPUA president Cody Heaton ran for office last spring, one of his platform initiatives was to take steps toward ensuring free menstrual products would be available to students across campus. If this pilot continues to be successful, UPUA will work with HUB administrators to make the program permanent.

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

