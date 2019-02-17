Better Know A THON Committee: Special Events

THON is made possible by the tireless work of a number of students on various committees, like Communications, Dancer Relations, and Finance, to name a few.

Special Events is in charge of various events all throughout the year “to inspire, inform, and unite the THON community by developing and continuing a variety of events.” They strive to spread positive vibes and love to participants, THON children, and anyone else with any connection to THON.

These dedicated committee members work year-round to put on the THON 5k, Penn State THON Athletic Events, 100 Days ‘Til THON, Road to THON Celebration, the THON Showcase, and the Family Carnival, as well the main event — THON Weekend.

During THON Weekend, these committee members in burgundy help run the concession stands all over the BJC, coordinate parking, and create — and run — the THON History Tour and THON Museum.

The 100 Days ’til THON celebration took place in the HUB this November. (Photo: Carly Weiss)

This committee is small with a little more than 100 members, but they manage to have quite the impact leading up to THON. When you see them around THON in their burgundy shirts, be sure to thank them for all the hard work they have put into all THON events throughout the year.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.