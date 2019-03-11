While You Were Away…
Whether you flew south for spring break to get out of the State College winter, lived it up in New Orleans for Mardi Gras, or just sat on your couch and watched television, you might’ve missed a few things back in Happy Valley. Here’s what happened while you were away for spring break:
News
- UPUA announced its field of candidates for the 14th Assembly — including only one executive ticket for the second consecutive year (and, coincidentally, since the organization eliminated cross-filing).
- College of Ag Assistant Dean Deanna Behring announced her plans to run for one of four State College Borough Council seats up for re-election.
- New plans were submitted to the State College Borough to convert the 86-year old Glennland Building into a boutique hotel. Similar plans ultimately fell through less than a year ago.
- The Big Ten conference announced Jim Delany’s term as commissioner will end when his contract expires next year.
- Penn State Health named its next CEO, Stephen Massini, who will replace Craig Hillemeier after his retirement.
Sports
- Penn State football put on an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, highlighted by Trace McSorley clocking the fastest quarterback 40 time. McSorley was asked to work out at defensive back, but declined in order to focus on becoming a pro quarterback.
- Penn State Athletics announced plans to part ways with women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington after the Lady Lions fell to Nebraska on Senior Day and took an early out from the Big Ten Tournament.
- Cael Sanderson’s wrestlers dominated the Big Ten Championships, bringing home a conference championship and crowning four individual champions.
- Danae Rivers stormed from behind to clinch the 800 meter NCAA title, becoming Penn State women’s track and field’s first indoor champion in program history.
- Men’s hockey split with Notre Dame on the road before beating Wisconsin in an exciting series at Pegula Ice Arena, highlighted by Liam Folkes’ game-winning goal in overtime in game three.
- Men’s basketball fell to Wisconsin before beating Rutgers and Illinois to close out the regular season.
